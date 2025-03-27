TitanHQ Launches 'State of Email Security in 2025' Report

TitanHQ , the leading email security provider for over two decades, will launch its brand new 'State of Email Security in 2025' annual report on March 26th.

Commissioned by TitanHQ and conducted by Osterman research in February 2025, the study draws on fresh threat intelligence and responses from over 250 IT professionals across the US, Canada, UK, and the EU. The email security report highlights the tactics cybercriminals are using right now to breach organizations.

To qualify, respondents had to work at organizations with between 100 and 1,000 employees, or at an MSP (managed service provider) and be responsible for several aspects of the email security strategy at their organization. The findings reflect a cross-industry perspective, with all participants actively managing email security and using Microsoft 365 as their primary cloud email platform.

The report dives into today's most urgent email-based threats, uncovering troubling developments in phishing techniques, the use of offensive AI, and the growing sophistication of cyberattacks. Key focus areas include Credential Harvesting, Natural Language Processing (NLP), AI in Cybersecurity, emerging threat trends and 2025 forecasts. The data points to one clear takeaway: organizations can no longer afford to rely on outdated defenses.

Key stats from the Phishing?Threat Trends Report (March 2025)

Email Security Incidents

79% of the organizations experienced at least one cybersecurity incident type in the previous 12 months.

Half of organizations experienced between 2 and 4 types of incidents.

93% of respondents recognize that email presents an area of ever-changing threat requiring constant vigilance and up-to-date solutions.

Threat Types

77% of respondents expect the threat dynamics to stay the same or get worse over the next 12 months.

Email Security Priorities

The highest priority areas in 2025 are:

Protection against:

AI-enhanced attacks.

attacks that use deepfake audio or video.

phishing threats.

account takeover threats.

exfiltration of data for use in extortion.

BEC ATTACKS

One in five organizations lost money through a business email compromise attack over the previous 12 months.

56.3% of respondents anticipate that the threat level of BEC attacks against their organization will increase in 2025

Ronan Kavanagh, CEO at TitanHQ comments,"The report uncovers alarming trends in the evolving landscape of email security threats for 2025, drawing on data from the latest Osterman Survey and TitanHQ threat intelligence. One of the most concerning developments is the rise of offensive AI, which is rapidly increasing the sophistication, volume, and evasiveness of cyberattacks. Half of those surveyed experienced 2 to 4 different types of incidents in the past year.

Organizations must now adopt advanced AI defenses to stay ahead of these threats. Threat actors continue to evolve their tactics-targeting MFA, deploying new BEC variants, exploiting QR codes, and even experimenting with deepfakes. Unsurprisingly, major breaches and high-profile incidents followed in their wake.

The "State of Email Security in 2025" report is a must-read for all cybersecurity teams and MSPs who want to stay ahead of emerging threats. It offers valuable insights and practical strategies to help you stay ahead of emerging risks and strengthen your organisation's security posture."

To read the 'State of Email Security in 2025' annual report, including all its analysis and findings please?visit our website

The State of Email Security in 2025

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ ?is a 25-year-old multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform that delivers a layered security solution to businesses globally. It offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.??

Contact Information

Dryden Geary

Head of Marketing

info@titanhq.com

00 353 91 545555





SOURCE: TitanHQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire