Running the World: A DICK'S Sporting Goods Teammate's Marathon Journey Across the Globe

Hundreds, if not thousands, of marathons are organized across the globe each year, but just seven are designated World Marathon Majors: Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Sydney (added in 2024) and Tokyo. Runners who complete the Original Six Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) join an exclusive club and earn the running community's highly sought-after Six Star Medal. Fewer than 5,400 Americans have earned Six Star Medals. One of them is now DICK'S Sporting Goods Field Marketing Manager Jessica Gillman.

"It's been a long road," Gillman said. "It wasn't always easy, and often wasn't linear, but I never gave up."

Gillman was a lifelong athlete but only started running in 2017, a year after having her first son. A day before the Ogden Half Marathon in Utah, Gillman was offered a bib to run. Despite not training, she said sure.

"It was actually miserable," Gillman admitted. "I just kept thinking 'Why in the world would anyone do this?'"

After finishing the race though, Gillman started thinking about what the experience would be like if she did take the time to train for a marathon. She signed up for the 2018 New York City Marathon, but once again, didn't have a great time.

"I trained, but I wouldn't say I trained well," Gillman said.

Instead of hanging up her running shoes, Gillman decided to try again. She registered for the 2019 London Marathon and committed to a training regimen, which she said changed everything.

"Ogden and New York were learning curves," said Gillman. "For London, I trained right and had a blast!"

With a newfound love of marathon running and two Abbott WMM under her belt, Gillman set her sights on earning the Six Star Medal. A few months after London, she ran the Chicago Marathon.

Following a COVID-19 cancellation and second pregnancy, Gillman ran the historic Boston Marathon in 2022 - just seven months after giving birth to her daughter.

"I had to run in 2022, or I would need to requalify," Gillman said. "So, I put a lot of pressure on myself because no one wants to run Boston poorly."

Gillman finished the marathon but suffered bursitis in her Achilles tendon. The injury required a treatment of PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections and forced Gillman to defer the Berlin Marathon while she recovered.

In September 2024, one year after giving birth to her third baby, Gillman ran the Berlin Marathon. Then, it was time for her final WMM: the Tokyo Marathon.

Gillman traveled to Tokyo with her oldest son, now 8 years old, to cheer her on.

"All his life he's known his mom does races," said Gillman. "I wanted him to be at the finish line and see me achieve my goal."

On March 2, 2025 - eight years, three pregnancies, a serious injury and a global pandemic after her journey began - Gillman earned her Six Star Medal by finishing Tokyo in 3:20:23.

"It felt really, really good," Gillman said. "This goal helped me find balance and a sense of self amidst the chaos of motherhood and working full time."

While Gillman said her marathon days are over for now, she said there's always going to be something in her future from a fitness and sport perspective.

"Maybe an IRONMAN," Gillman laughed. "We'll see!"

Jessica Gillman with her Six Star Medal and medals from six WMM.

