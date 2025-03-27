OKX Builds on Global Growth Strategy Through Title Sponsorship of TOKEN2049 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, today announced that it is one of the title sponsors of TOKEN2049 in Dubai, the premier crypto event bringing together founders and executives of leading Web3 companies and projects.

The conference will see global leaders from OKX join other executives to discuss trends and growth within the industry, offering insights into a sector that has seen substantial growth in the past year.

On the sidelines of the conference, OKX will also premier the Mild Mild West film, an exclusive western epic starring Vincent Cassel and Chazz Palminteri. Celebrating crypto as a new alternative to tradfi, the film underscores OKX's dedication to safety and compliance while challenging the oversimplified notion that crypto is the "wild west."

"What we're seeing in the UAE is a case-study in how best to support the growth of an industry through diligent partnership, extensive strategy and planning and a rigorous commitment to regulatory compliance and oversight," said Rifad Mahasneh, OKX MENA CEO. "From both a retail and institutional perspective, we're seeing increased confidence and trust in the role that digital currencies can play in economic development, and I'm confident that this is only the beginning."

OKX is also bringing together more than 700 of the region's leading alpha traders at an exclusive event held on the sidelines of TOKEN2049 in the UAE. Designed to connect with regional retail traders and provide attendees with insights into market trends, crypto trading strategies, portfolio management, as well as the innovative range of products offered by OKX, the Alpha Traders Summit served as an ideal platform to allow for an open discussion around the impact of the industry on both the retail and institutional bases, while hearing from global executives from our company.

TOKEN2049 brings together the global Web3 industry, uniting entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry insiders and global media - and creates unparalleled networking opportunities.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to make blockchain-based assets more accessible. Our pursuit takes us to a decentralized future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

