PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" in 2025 27-March-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 27, 2025, 4:00 pm DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" in 2025 PARIS, FRANCE - March 27, 2025 - Today, Dotemu, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), Tribute Games, and MARVEL announced MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, an arcade-style beat 'em up featuring a captivating roster of characters including Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, and many more. After setting the bar for arcade-inspired beat 'em ups with the acclaimed, multimillion-selling hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Dotemu and Tribute Games modernize the timeless fun of brawlers with exciting tag-team fighting and a multi-era celebration of the most iconic comic book universe in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion. " MARVEL Cosmic Invasion celebrates a universe that has enthralled our team since childhood. The immense honor of bringing this incredible gallery of characters to life also marks the beginning of a new era for Dotemu, as we collaborate with the world's most prestigious entertainment licenses," says Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. Haluk Mentes, Head of MARVEL Games, comments: "At Marvel Games we feel privileged to make games that we ourselves want to play. Our whole team are huge fans of Tribute and Dotemu's work, so it was inevitable that we'd assemble with them to bring players the ultimate Marvel Beat 'em Up, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - a game we can't wait for players to dig into!" © 2025 MARVEL. Game Software © 2025 Dotemu. Developed by Tribute Games. About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through: Two Publishing Divisions: -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) Contacts Investors Relations Press Relations Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 E-mail: IR@pullupent.com E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Jean Benoît Roquette Constance Baudry Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49 Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

