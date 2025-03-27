Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
27.03.25
15:29 Uhr
18,700 Euro
-0,260
-1,37 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,82020,15017:46
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 16:33 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" in 2025 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" 
in 2025 
27-March-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, March 27, 2025, 4:00 pm 
 
DOTEMU, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the release of "MARVEL Cosmic Invasion" in 2025 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - March 27, 2025 - Today, Dotemu, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), 
Tribute Games, and MARVEL announced MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, an arcade-style beat 'em up featuring a captivating roster 
of characters including Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, and many more. 
After setting the bar for arcade-inspired beat 'em ups with the acclaimed, multimillion-selling hit Teenage Mutant 
Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Dotemu and Tribute Games modernize the timeless fun of brawlers with exciting 
tag-team fighting and a multi-era celebration of the most iconic comic book universe in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion. 
" MARVEL Cosmic Invasion celebrates a universe that has enthralled our team since childhood. The immense honor of 
bringing this incredible gallery of characters to life also marks the beginning of a new era for Dotemu, as we 
collaborate with the world's most prestigious entertainment licenses," says Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. 
 
Haluk Mentes, Head of MARVEL Games, comments: 
"At Marvel Games we feel privileged to make games that we ourselves want to play. Our whole team are huge fans of 
Tribute and Dotemu's work, so it was inevitable that we'd assemble with them to bring players the ultimate Marvel Beat 
'em Up, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - a game we can't wait for players to dig into!" 
 
© 2025 MARVEL. Game Software © 2025 Dotemu. Developed by Tribute Games. 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player 
in the video game and entertainment industry. 
The Group operates through: 
Two Publishing Divisions: 
   -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A 
  Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. 
   -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets 
  of Rage 4. 
Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: 
   -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( 
  Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). 
 
   -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. 
 
Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com 
 
Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) 
 
Contacts 
Investors Relations            Press Relations 
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon 
Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00        Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
E-mail: IR@pullupent.com         E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
 
Jean Benoît Roquette           Constance Baudry 
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49         Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 
                     E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr 
E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP DOTEMU MARVEL ENG VDEF 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2107682 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2107682 27-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107682&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.