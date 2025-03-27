Renewables accounted for majority of annual UK electricity generation for the first time in 2024, with solar enjoying record highs despite fewer sun hours Gains for PV reflect increased deployed capacity, which hit 18 GW in February 2025 according to the latest government figures. More than half of UK electricity generation came from renewables in 2024, a first for annual production in a year which saw solar output hit record highs. Generation from renewable technologies in 2024 increased by 7% on the previous year, to a record 144. 7 TWh - a 50. 8% share of total electricity generation. With ...

