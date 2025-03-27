Borussia Dortmund, a German soccer team, is partnering with JA Solar and RWE to install a 4. 2 MW solar system with battery storage at its stadium, supplying 4 MWh for on-site consumption. A smaller PV installation is already in operation on the stadium roof. From pv magazine Germany Borussia Dortmund, despite its mid-table ranking in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league, plans to lead in sustainability by installing a 4. 2 MW solar system at its stadium, supported by a 3. 4 MWh battery storage system. The club expects to complete the project by the end of summer. In partnership with RWE, Borussia ...

