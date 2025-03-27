Everen Limited today announced a dividend of $350 million, affirming Everen's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The decision by Everen's Board of Directors was announced at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bermuda on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The dividend is payable on or before September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2025.

Robert Foskey, President CEO of the Everen Group, commented: "Everen continues to go from strength to strength with an exceptional year in 2024, both from a financial and operational point of view. We closed out the year with some of our best-ever results, driven by strong investment performance and modest incurred losses."

Addressing Everen's shareholders, Mr. Foskey said: "For the twelfth year in a row, we are pleased to once again declare a substantial dividend. Cumulatively, over the past 12 years, we have returned over $3.8 billion in dividends to our shareholders. Everen's consistent financial returns, coupled with our disciplined approach to capital management, puts us in a solid position to return value to our shareholders year after year."

Mr. Foskey also noted that the Company closed out the year with the highest number of members since 2005, with five new members joining in 2024, bringing total membership to 72 members worldwide.

At the meeting, shareholders elected Everen's Board of Directors who will serve until the March 2026 AGM. Mr. John Weisner was elected as Chair and Mr. Brian Mullen was elected Vice Chair.

The AGM followed a two-day Shareholder Conference, March 18-19, at the Hamilton Princess in Bermuda. The Everen Group's flagship conference is Bermuda's largest energy insurance event with more than 90 energy company representatives attending from the Americas, Europe and as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Experts in energy, earth systems science, climate change litigation and risk management spoke on the latest trends and emerging issues in the energy sector, including carbon capture, energy transition and climate attribution.

The Everen Group a group of leading energy insurance companies based in Bermuda includes two distinct operating companies providing complementary products: Everen and Everen Specialty. Everen is the largest energy insurance mutual company in the world, operating for over 50 years and acting as a pure mutual owned by its member shareholders. Its underwriting is 100% supported by its own balance sheet with no third-party capital and it offers up to $450 million of per occurrence limits. Everen Specialty is an industry-owned commercial (re)insurer offering property and casualty insurance and reinsurance for members and non-members. Everen Specialty also has a subsidiary, OCIL Specialty, Ltd (OSL), writing U.S. surplus lines business through OSL Insurance Services (OISI), a managing general agent based in Houston, Texas.

