Elevate Play & Lower Carbon With FieldTurf CarbonCatch

At FieldTurf, innovation isn't just about performance-it's about purpose. As part of our Sustain The Game program, we're introducing a new breakthrough in sustainable design for artificial turf by integrating Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) into our systems. This cutting-edge, patent-pending technology passively captures carbon, helping turn every FieldTurf field into a driving force toward carbon neutrality.

Don't just host the game. Sustain it.

Every raindrop is an opportunity to capture carbon. When rainwater absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, it becomes slightly acidic- just like how sugar dissolves into tea. But with CarbonCatch, this rain interacts with minerals, setting off a natural reaction that locks carbon away.

Think of it like an antacid for the planet- neutralizing acidity and transforming CO2 into stable minerals that remain safely stored. Without CarbonCatch, much of that carbon would simply evaporate back into the air. Now, your field isn't just a place to play- it's actively working to reduce greenhouse gases and support a more sustainable future for the planet and your community.

The farming industry has utilized Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) for over 25 years. With CarbonCatch, your FieldTurf field can capture the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide as acres of forest with no impact on the performance, durability, or drainage of the surface.

"For years, Enhanced Rock Weathering has proven its ability to capture carbon in agriculture. Bringing this proven technology to artificial turf is a testament to FieldTurf's forward-thinking approach to sustainability and innovation," said Bob Vasily, President & Founder, Canadian Wollastonite. "This initiative redefines what a sports field can do for its community-not just as a place to play, but as an active contributor. We're excited to work with FieldTurf and see this significant step taken in the world of sports."

Why CarbonCatch?

Doesn't impact the playing surface performance, durability, or drainage

Supports global efforts to combat climate change

Can contribute to LEED Credits & your sustainability commitments

How is CarbonCatch Installed?

There are three ways to integrate the minerals in your FieldTurf field:

In the infill mix of the system - New construction or replacement In the sub-base, under the carpet - New construction or replacement As a topdressing - Existing installations

Sustain The Game

FieldTurf's sustainability program, Sustain The Game, is rooted in a commitment to protect people and planet.

That means our innovation isn't limited to product specs. Our promise to keep players safe on our turf has naturally evolved into an obsession - one with a singular focus to completely eliminate its potential to harm not just people but the environment, too. Now in everything we do, we strive for the lowest impact on people and the planet - from our zero turf to landfill commitment, to circular design, to the utmost care for those who play on and handle our products.

Integrating ERW into our turf systems aligns with our key pillars, which keep us focused on offering purpose-led products that empower customers to make environmentally conscious choices. CarbonCatch exemplifies our drive to enhance lives within the communities where we work by conserving local ecosystems. We look forward to sharing this exciting game-changing technology and helping to make it part of your next field project.

