Panel Built Showcases Innovative Solutions at ProMat 2025, Looks Ahead to MODEX 2026

ProMat 2025 drives growth for Panel Built, expanding its distributor network and strengthening industry partnerships

Panel Built, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of custom modular structures, connected with industry leaders from across the globe at ProMat 2025 , one of the nation's largest trade shows for material handling, logistics, and supply chain professionals. Held March 17-20 in Chicago, the event provided a platform for Panel Built to meet face-to-face with attendees and offer tailored solutions to distributors, consultants, and industry experts.

Showcasing Solutions: Panel Built at ProMat 2025

Panel Built welcomed hundreds of attendees to its booth, highlighting its mezzanines , security booths , cleanrooms , and prefabricated exterior buildings as flexible solutions for space optimization, rapid deployment, and cost-effective construction. Visitors explored Panel Built's extensive product line and learned how its state-of-the-art modular production facilities enable quick lead times and high-quality manufacturing.

Beyond showcasing its products , Panel Built enjoyed the chance to meet in-person with many of its valued partners, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-tier service and custom-designed strategies to meet their evolving needs. The team also established new partnerships with suppliers and distributors from around the world, further expanding its global distribution network.

"Tradeshows are always fun," said Danny Dillard, Sales Representative at Panel Built. "There's nothing like seeing customers' faces when they realize how easy Panel Built makes their projects. It's great to meet people face-to-face and show them exactly what we can do."

Looking Ahead: Panel Built at MODEX 2026

Following a successful ProMat 2025, Panel Built is excited to announce that it will exhibit at MODEX 2026 , a premier manufacturing and supply chain trade show that will take place April 14-16 in Atlanta. The company looks forward to continuing conversations with industry professionals, distributors, and customers and invites them to visit its booth to learn more about the advantages of modular construction methods.

About Panel Built

Panel Built Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of modular and prefabricated building solutions, including custom offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. With a focus on security, durability, and tailored design, Panel Built's facilities serve a diverse range of industries, ensuring efficient, high-quality structures to meet each client's unique needs.

For more information, visit www.PanelBuilt.com .

