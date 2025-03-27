Mary Kay: Empowering the Next Generation of Female Scientists: Carrissa Dowdy Inspires Young Women's Leadership Academy STEM Students

Carrissa Dowdy, Manager, Product Formulation, was invited to speak to the Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) Girls Excelling in Math and Science (GEMS) group as part of their Women's Empowerment Series. Local NBC5 news anchor, Deborah Ferguson, champions the program and invited Carrissa to sit down for a candid conversation about being a woman in STEM.

Students were captivated with her inspiring journey, highlighting the challenges she overcame and the perseverance required to thrive in a male-dominated field. The opportunity not only showcased Carrissa's exceptional career achievements but also showed students the many ways career paths can twist and turn. Her powerful message reinforced the importance of resilience and confidence in pursuing careers in science and leadership.

"It was truly inspiring to meet these bright young women and share my story," said Carrissa. "Seeing their excitement and determination reminded me of why I am passionate about encouraging the next generation of women in STEM. This is just the beginning for them!"

The event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the students and reminding us all of the importance of representation, mentorship, and empowerment. Mary Kay remains committed to inspiring the next generation of young women in STEM through mentoring, grants, and providing opportunities to nurture their curiosity.

