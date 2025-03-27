West Central Auction Company: Jason Winter, With West Central Auction Co, Recognized Among Top Real Estate Leaders

Winter Recognized as Part of RLI's APEX Producers Club

Jason Winter, with West Central Auction Co. from Harrisonville, MO has been recognized as a part of the APEX 2024 Producers Club by the REALTORS® Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Jason was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report's Co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O'Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 18, during RLI's 2025 National Land Conference (NLC25) in Tucson, AZ.

"It's an honor to be recognized among this distinguished group of top producers in the Apex Producer Club," said Jason Winter upon receiving the award.

"We are proud of Jason and all of our members that were recognized as part of our award programs for their accomplishments in 2024. They truly are the most accomplished professionals with the highest levels of expertise in land real estate," said RLI's CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE. Top awards winners will receive national recognition in The Land Report's Spring Magazine, RLI's Spring issue of Terra Firma magazine, as well as additional promotions throughout the year.

All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Producers Club are active members of RLI and have at least $5M dollars of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2024 and Jason with a production of $16.5 million in auction land sales. The APEX Awards Program celebrated its eighth year by welcoming 255 applicants totaling a combined $8.9+ billion in qualifying transaction volume, 9,255 transaction sides, and over 1.2 million acres sold.

West Central Auction Co. is a trusted leader in the auction industry, specializing in real estate, farm equipment, and business liquidations. With over 30 years of experience, they have built a reputation for integrity, expertise, and results. Their live and online auctions connect motivated sellers with serious buyers, ensuring competitive bidding and maximum value. West Central Auction Co proudly serve clients throughout the Midwest, offering professional service tailored to their unique needs. Discover the auction advantage with West Central Auction Co. Learn more at www.westcentralauctionco.com.

For more information on the award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry's leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will be publicizing the top winners in their upcoming Spring 2025 issue.

