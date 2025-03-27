AWS, Birlasoft, Jems, and Customertimes Recognized for Their Excellence in Driving Customer Success and Business Growth

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Awards. These awards recognize the invaluable contributions of partners who have excelled in driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering business growth through their partnership with SnapLogic.

"Our partners are integral to our mission of advancing generative integration across industries," said Danielle Carty, Global VP of Channels at SnapLogic. "We are honored to acknowledge this year's award recipients, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise, significantly contributing to our collective success over the past year."

Global Cloud Partner of the Year AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global leader in cloud computing since 2006, is honored as SnapLogic's Global Cloud Partner of the Year for its unwavering commitment to collaboration and innovation.

Through strong technical and commercial support, AWS has played a key role in aligning with SnapLogic's sales team, co-hosting events, and driving joint promotions to expand market reach, helping to unlock new opportunities and strengthen industry-leading integrations.

America's Partner of the Year Birlasoft

Birlasoft, a global IT services leader, is honored as America's Partner of the Year.

This year, the Birlasoft team sourced and closed SnapLogic's largest deal within an impressive seven-month timeframe. This achievement highlights Birlasoft's dedication and efficiency in delivering exceptional value to clients. It underscores their commitment to delivering realistic, and sustainable outcomes using cutting edge technology.

EMEA Partner of the Year Jems

For the second consecutive year, Jems, an IT and digital services consultancy headquartered in France, is awarded EMEA Partner of the Year.

Jems has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in lead generation and partner-sourced closed-won deals, significantly strengthening SnapLogic's market presence and accelerating growth across the EMEA region. Beyond their core proficiency in data integration, Jems has showcased an outstanding ability to expand their service portfolio, successfully incorporating additional SnapLogic platform components such as AgentCreator. This adaptability underscores their strategic vision and commitment to driving digital transformation at scale.

Emerging Partner of the Year Customertimes

Customertimes, a global technology consultancy, is recognized as the Emerging Partner of the Year.

Despite being a recent partner, Customertimes has demonstrated immediate engagement and seamless collaboration with SnapLogic teams, uncovering multiple areas of new opportunity. Their development of unique, market-ready demos for customer marketing and initiatives in GenAI practices exemplify their commitment to innovation and partnership.

