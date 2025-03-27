Anzeige
27.03.2025 17:10 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 27, 2025

Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2024. The report is attached in pdf and European Singel Electronic Format (ESEF) in accordance with ESEF regulations. A copy of the report is attached hereto and available on the Company's website at www.avancegas.com.

For further information, please contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO, Tel:+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Avance Gas Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f995d8cd-c616-4443-b704-6f5601c923e6)
  • Avance Gas Holding Limited-2024-12-31-0-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2da78875-92b1-47e8-b64b-e7563b0957f6)

