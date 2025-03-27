SELA for a Better Tomorrow Celebrates South Gate Planning Commission's Vote to Shut Down Illegal Truck Yard at 8530 Alameda Street

Residents Look to South Gate City Council to Uphold the Decision

SELA for a Better Tomorrow is pleased to announce that on March 18, 2025, the South Gate Planning Commission voted to uphold the Director of Community Development's recommendation to reject both Engle's appeal to continue illegal metal processing operations and Engle's request for a zone change at 8530 Alameda Street. This important decision supports the residents of South Gate in their ongoing fight for a safer, healthier community.

South Gate Residents Attend the South Gate Planning Commission Meeting on 03/18/25

South Gate residents line up to speak in opposition of Engle's illegal truck yard at 8530 Alameda Street. Residents at the back of City Hall hold a sign reading 'Recall the Corruption in South Gate.'

According to South Gate City Manager Rob Houston's statement in Calo News on March 26, the property owner can appeal this decision until April 8. If Engle appeals, residents and environmentalists are urging the City to uphold the Planning Commission's vote.

The Planning Commission heard compelling testimony from numerous residents and representatives from Communities for a Better Environment, Youth for Environmental Justice, and SELA for a Better Tomorrow. Speakers shared personal stories of the health dangers and illnesses they have suffered due to the presence of illegal truck yards in their community. Additionally, concerns were raised about Engle's operation of the truck yard without the proper permits, business licenses or contributions to the city's tax funds.

As reported by Calo News, the City confirmed that the truck yard at 8530 Alameda Street has been operating illegally since July 16, 2021, when its Temporary Use Permit (TUP) expired. The City states that this permit was issued in error, and Engle continued to operate without the necessary legal license or permit. In May 2023, the Planning Commission with Meredith Elguira, the previous Director of Community Development, voted to shut down the truck yard. The City Council overruled their decision and in November of 2024, Elguira was terminated from her position with no explanation to the public. Engle has not been cited for these violations, and the unpermitted operations persist, frustrating residents.

Salma Rodriguez, a senior at South Gate High School, emphasized the urgency of the Commission's ruling: "Protect our environment, our community, and most importantly, protect and invest in your youth." She continued, "You should create this change now - don't grant the appeal. Ten years down the line is too late."

In addition to the appeal, the property owner was seeking a regressive zone change from Industrial Flex (IF) to Heavy Manufacturing (M3), which would allow for even higher levels of dangerous metal and chemical processing, located adjacent to residential neighborhoods. The property owner has not completed environmental testing or Environmental Impact Reports (EIR), even though the area is known to be contaminated with cancer-causing chemicals like lead and arsenic, according to the EPA.

James Eckart, City Prosecutor, reinforced the legal obligation for Engle to cease operations immediately. The question now remains: Will the City enforce its own laws? Jennifer Daley, a spokesperson for SELA for a Better Tomorrow, praised the Planning Commission for its decision. "We thank the Planning Commission for listening to residents and environmental protection organizations, and for taking a stand. We are now counting on the South Gate City Council to enforce their own codes and uphold the Commission's vote," Daley stated.

Local residents have expressed growing concerns over the city's failure to hold a wealthy, polluting corporation accountable for operating without a permit. "This has been going on for way too long," Resident Javier Gutierrez stated. "The Engles have enriched themselves at our own cost." He continued, "I think a business like the Engles has no business in South Gate, period." Residents gathered at the back of City Hall with a large sign that read "Recall Corruption in South Gate," warning that if the City Council does not uphold the lawful vote of the Planning Commission, they will pursue a recall of council members.

The South Gate City Council will be voting on the Zone Change and General Plan amendment on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at South Gate City Hall. The community is invited to attend and share their views on this Zone Change request.

SOURCE: SELA for a Better Tomorrow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire