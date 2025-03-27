Robots on solar sites are not new; they have been deployed to automate everything from operations and maintenance to inspection and cleaning. In recent months, there has been an uptick in interest in robots for installation, particularly among utility-scale solar developers dealing with staff shortages, safety concerns, rising costs, and pressure to build. From pv magazine 04/25 With labor shortages affecting the utility-scale solar segment, some companies are presenting so-called robot "super workers" as a solution. California-based startup RoboForce aims to eventually deploy a troupe of robot ...

