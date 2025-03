Clean Energy Associates (CEA) is receiving more calls from solar developers concerned about warehouse panel damage. CEA senior engineering manager Claire Kearns-McCoy explains how improper handling, stacking, and storage conditions can lead to long-term issues. From pv magazine 03/25 Solar developers typically experience warehouse-stored modules in one of two ways: They either buy them from warehouse storage or store products themselves, perhaps after buying in advance and experiencing project delays. Thorough warehouse inspections during storage and before transfer to project sites are vital. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...