Mobile Streams Plc (MOS) is pleased to announce that, following a successful testing phase, its online casino and sportsbook-formerly known as Bet-has officially launched in Mexico under the name Estadio Gana (www.estadiogana.mx). This platform provides Mexican sports fans with the latest global sports news, live match updates, and the opportunity to place bets, offering both a Sports Book and Casino experience. Designed with Mexico's sports and gaming community in mind, Estadio Gana aims to deliver a dynamic and engaging experience for users looking to explore both betting and gaming options.

This launch marks an important step into Mexico's rapidly expanding sports betting market. With projections indicating the industry could reach US$11.47 billion by the end of 2025, and potential growth of up to 70% by 2028, the timing aligns well with the country's passion for sports and the upcoming co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

"We're excited to reach this milestone with our partners in Mexico and abroad," said Mark Epstein, CEO of Mobile Streams. "The launch of Estadio Gana is just the beginning, and we look forward to its continued growth."

Meanwhile, Carlos Gomez, CEO of Estadio Gana, added, "We are excited about the future of Estadio Gana and look forward to continuing our partnership with MOS as we navigate the opportunities ahead in Mexico's growing gaming market. With the World Cup approaching, we see great potential for continued growth."

Estadio Gana plans to expand its offerings with new products and content. Its social media channels are now live, offering a space for the community to stay connected and informed. The platform is also dedicated to maintaining a secure and responsible gaming environment, with measures in place to ensure fair play and player safety.

Mobile Streams Plc currently holds 29.94% of Estadio Gana, with the potential to increase this share to 42.12% through a call option (as outlined in the RNS of 20th March 2025).

This announcement contains information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

