Las Vegas Sands: Women's History Month Spotlight: Eileen Madigan Discusses Curiosity, Flexibility and Planning as Ingredients for Success

As part of Women's History Month 2025, Sands is showcasing insights from successful women throughout the company. Eileen Madigan joined Sands in 2018 as vice president of global interior design. In 2020, she was promoted to senior vice president and oversees global design vision and aesthetics, as well as the management of all design projects. Sands currently has more than 80 design projects at various stages, ranging from existing property upgrades to new developments.

What early experiences helped you build a successful career?

"I always wanted to be an interior designer - I have always been drawn to anything to do with interiors, furnishing and space planning. I completed my Bachelor of Science in interior design at Drexel University in Philadelphia, and based on my senior-year thesis on restaurant design I knew I only wanted to practice hospitality design. I thought hospitality was a very unique offering, with endless creativity combined with structured project requirements.

"My experience spans from doing the work, managing the work, leading the work and large teams, and pursuing the work to landing accounts such as Ritz Carlton and then becoming an associate. As an associate, I began to understand the business aspect of design; that was invaluable experience. I was in Washington, D.C., and exposed to large hospitality brands and large government projects. I had the opportunity to see all project types and all aspects of projects, and I know that's what makes my experience unique.

"From there, I decided that I wanted to focus on luxury hospitality. I was fortunate to have support from people around me, who gave me ideas on how to define my brand based on my experience and my reputation. I received an offer from Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, an international luxury brand, and this was my segue into traveling the world. I learned how to do projects internationally - in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and South America. Being exposed to diverse cultures, technology, the means and methods of the regions, as well as the legal and financial aspects of these projects was invaluable for my career.

"In my career, I have always gone to where opportunity presents itself. Some people would say it's very ambitious or courageous to pick up and move, but I find it amazing. I've lived in Paris, Hong Kong and Toronto - those opportunities brought me many different perspectives.

"In Paris, I worked on one of the last five historical palaces that was commissioned by King Louis XV. I had once-in-a-lifetime experience collaborating with Carl Lagerfeld, the fashion icon, for Chanel and Fendi couture. When I was at Rosewood, the company was bought by New World Development Company, a large Hong Kong conglomerate. I was asked to bridge the gap between Western and Asian culture and experience by determining how the brand could create a fusion of culture for the new brand launch. In Toronto, I was vice president of creative at Four Season Hotels and Resorts and was able to look at the brand holistically and see how design aesthetic came through in the guest experience throughout their collection of hotels, working very closely with their owners and developers.

"From there, I started my own firm, and a well-known designer called me about an opportunity at Sands. At first, I wasn't sure if I was the right person, because I didn't have the experience or knowledge about integrated resort development, gaming or arenas. My initial response: 'I'm not the right person or right fit.' What I learned was don't sell yourself short and don't say you can't do it because you can always learn. Don't ever underestimate the value of your past experience, your future growth, and the vision of where you can go and what you can actually accomplish if you set your mind to it.

"My experiences through all of the years of travel, all of the amazing projects and all of the people I have met led me to where I have been in the last seven years. I don't think I would have been as prepared or successful in this position without all of those experiences."

What has driven you to remain at Sands?

"I have had incredible support from our chairman and the president and COO through very difficult decision-making and projects, as well as in giving me the resources and freedom to develop the design experience and create the methodology and process.

"It's also about the people. The DNA of people at Sands is that they work hard and they're incredibly intelligent and on top of their game. I also think the organization is very collaborative. It's a big organization, and you could get lost in trying to get your bearings or learning where to go - all of the colleagues want the best for everyone and support each other. This is why Sands is so successful.

"Also, we enjoy what we're doing. We're delivering exceptional design and projects that exceed the expectations of the industry. We're enjoying the amazing journey."

What are your ideas for empowering women in their careers?

"I think really understanding your strengths and weaknesses and being honest with yourself is key to your personal growth - seeing how you fit into the organization, how you define your value and how you need to build relationships and allies.

"A lot of people, and maybe women more so, keep their heads down and work really hard. I was certainly one of them, and you can continue to get the promotions and recognition. But, if you really want to pivot and make significant strides in your career, you have to continue to keep learning and developing your mindset and skills. What got you here isn't going to get you there.

"It's also not just about working hard - you need to be an advocate for yourself and have the courage and confidence to stand up and say I want that next promotion. The more you can justify the contributions you have made for the company or situation, the more you will start to be seen as someone who has leadership and courage. It can be very hard to get your voice heard, but never give up because it will come. You have to consistently demonstrate your value.

"If I could give any insight, it's that there will always be change in your life and career. You will have to embrace it, open your mind and keep moving forward. You have to be able to be flexible. Learn the business and financial aspect of your department. Understand how to find your place and your value within the organization.

"It's also important to make a plan for yourself. I took the time in my career to build a plan and encourage everyone who works for me or who I mentor to have the outline of a plan with goals. And if you don't meet all the goals, it's okay. But if you don't have a plan and an idea of your goals, it's easy to get distracted. You won't be as passionate or focused, or you'll work on things that you might think are important at the time, or most of all, you might miss a future opportunity. I can't encourage having a plan enough. I didn't realize that until halfway through my career.

"Also, the more you can articulate your value proposition clearly in three sentences and what you want in your future professional goals, people will remember you and encourage other people to contact you for opportunities. Someone once said to me, 'It's not about who you know; it's about who knows you.' Those words have been a testament to the success of my career and landed me in my current position.

"Finally, always drive for excellence and think big. When you drive for excellence, it puts you above the bar in the competition, and everyone around you will see that you have very high expectations of yourself and what you do. When you think big, you will become BIG. If you think small, you will continue to limit yourself in thinking small. Do not underestimate your future, and embrace change, growth and learning. Your career has endless opportunities waiting for you!"

