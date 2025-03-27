Adyen Inc.: Adyen Giving surpasses $25M milestone thanks to donations from millions of shoppers around the world

Adyen is matching all donations processed by the Adyen Giving product in 2025.

Adyen set 2030 fundraising goal for Giving of more than €100 million (approx. 108 million USD).

AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies, today announced that its Giving product has generated more than $25 million in donations, with brands around the world using the solution to let their customers support causes directly at checkout. Since its launch in 2020, shoppers globally have contributed via their favourite brands through 35 million individual micro-transactions. To mark this important milestone, Adyen is matching all donations made through Giving through 2025.

From complexity to scalable opportunities

Before Giving launched in 2020, brands struggled with fragmented donation solutions, requiring separate contracts for each charity and facing complex integration and administrative challenges. Adyen's Giving product solved this by keeping donations separate from the merchant's money flow and by streamlining integration. Plus, through Adyen's 1% fund, all related fees are covered, ensuring that the full donation amount goes directly to the supported causes.

"We turned checkout into a purpose-driven touchpoint," explains Dominique Simons, Adyen's Head of Impact. "By embedding donations directly into our payment infrastructure, we remove operational barriers so brands can focus on driving impact, while giving their customers a simple way to support the causes they care about."

The solution now serves 150+ brands across 30 markets including Guess, Patagonia, Funko and L'Occitane, channeling funds to causes that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals through their nonprofit partner(s) of choice.

Partnerships driving change

The platform uniquely allows brands to align donations with their customers' values year-round while also having the flexibility to activate rapid fundraising within 24 hours of disasters; connecting with new causes at checkout or adding an additional layer of support to an existing brand-nonprofit partnership.

Funds raised through the Giving platform have contributed to providing clean water, education, and healthcare to children in need; aid to those suffering from both man-made and natural disasters; cancer awareness and environmental programs among many other causes supported by hundreds of non-profits including WWF, Americares, UNICEF, Make-A-Wish and more .

Doubling the impact

Matching has been strategically used to increase the impact at checkout, especially during emergencies. Many brands have launched a Giving program tied to an urgent campaign and have successfully expanded their programs.

"The Point-of-Sale Donation program has empowered our customers in North America to join us in raising dollars for women's mental health. The product has created a direct and meaningful way for our community to contribute to the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health, turning awareness into action with a very simplified process. Together we can make progress forward on bringing more scalable solutions to the women and girls' mental health crisis," said Taryn Bird, Executive Director, Social Impact, Kate Spade New York

The funds realized by donation matching is significant, and to celebrate the $25M milestone, Adyen will match all donations made through Giving for every merchant throughout 2025. This commitment is both to encourage more brands to adopt the product and to reward Giving's early adopters that have helped to co-create the product so far. "Giving has allowed us to swiftly and effectively raise funds for emergency relief campaigns in collaboration with our global nonprofit partners, as well as other important causes. The speed and scale of the product have empowered millions of our customers across 25 markets to make meaningful contributions, driving impactful support for both our global and local nonprofit partners," said Alexander Weissflog, Social Sustainability, Community Development Lead at H&M.

Looking ahead

Adyen remains committed to expanding the reach of Giving by advocating for more businesses to integrate donations at checkout, both in-store and digitally. Adyen's Impact team indicated its goal for 2030 is to process more than€100 million (˜108 million USD) in donations.

"When we looked at where we could drive the most impact in 2020, we knew we could do more than cut a check," notes Adyen co-CEO, Pieter van der Does. "We had the ability to crack donations at checkout the same way we had payments: to change the industry the way we changed the payments industry. We had people who were willing, partners that were inspired and customers that could make the difference. Fast forward to now, it feels like we're still just at the beginning of our journey. The road to €100M starts today."

Learn more about Adyen Giving here .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-giving-surpasses-25m-milestone-thanks-to-donations-from-millions-of-shoppers-around-the-world-302413439.html