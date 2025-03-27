PSP Investments: Public Sector Pension Investment Board announces new Chief Financial Officer and new Chief Risk Officer

MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) today announced the appointment of Caroline Vermette as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PSP Investments. PSP Investments also announced the appointment of Alexandre Roy as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

Caroline Vermette joins PSP Investments from National Bank of Canada, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Internal Audit, providing independent assurance to the Board and senior management on the effectiveness of the Bank's risk management, governance, and internal controls. She brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, demonstrating a proven track record of strategic financial planning, risk management, and driving efficiency through technology and innovation.

"The appointment of Caroline Vermette as CFO marks an exciting new chapter for PSP Investments", said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer, PSP Investments. "Her wealth of experience in financial reporting, internal audit, and risk management, combined with her deep understanding of complex financial transactions and international accounting standards, will be instrumental in ensuring the continued financial strength and strategic direction of PSP Investments. Caroline will strengthen PSP Investments ability to navigate an increasingly complex global investment landscape and deliver on our mandate for our beneficiaries."

Alexandre Roy joined PSP Investments in 2007 and has long played a critical role in strengthening the organization's risk management function and portfolio construction process. Through progressively senior roles, culminating in his position as Senior Managing Director, Total Fund Management, where he developed and implemented the Total Fund approach. This approach treats all asset classes and investment activities as a cohesive unit and as such has optimized the investment process, enhanced portfolio performance, and improved risk management across the organization. Most recently, he also assumed interim responsibilities of the Chief Investment Office.

"Alexandre's exceptional talent and leadership has long been instrumental to PSP Investments in delivering value for our beneficiaries and advancing our strategic objectives. His appointment as Chief Risk Officer reflects his deep understanding of our business, his proven ability to develop and implement new approaches to strengthen our organization, and his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our investment portfolio. I am delighted to welcome Alexandre to our Executive Committee and look forward to the valuable insights he will bring. I am confident that in this role, he will continue to strengthen our risk management framework and contribute to the long-term success of PSP Investments," added Ms. Orida.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $264.9 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: PSP Investments, Maria Constantinescu, Phone: (514) 218-3795, Email: media@investpsp.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652040/PSP_Investments_Public_Sector_Pension_Investment_Board_announces.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/public-sector-pension-investment-board-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-and-new-chief-risk-officer-302413435.html