Scott Motisko PR: Anti-Hate Documentary The Cure For Hate to Air on Public Television This April

Author and anti-hate activist Tony McAleer and filmmaker Peter Hutchison are proud to announce the documentary feature THE CURE FOR HATE: BEARING WITNESS TO AUSCHWITZ will debut on public television via national distributor American Public Television this April.

"As we prepare for The Cure for Hate to air on public television, I couldn't be more excited about the incredible opportunity this brings to make a meaningful impact in our communities", said McAleer. "This film is not just a story-it's a catalyst for dialogue, understanding, and healing. I truly believe it has the power to inspire positive change, and bring people together in the spirit of compassion and growth."

THE CURE FOR HATE follows Tony McAleer, a former Neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, who went on to become a founding member of the anti-hate activist group Life After Hate. Profoundly aware and deeply ashamed of the lineage of hate he'd once promoted, Tony had long-contemplated traveling to Auschwitz in the spirit of tshuvah - to bear witness to the inconceivable ravages of the Holocaust, and deepen his personal work against the rise of extremist politics.

?This project documents his profoundly personal journey of atonement to Auschwitz/Birkenau - exploring the conditions that allowed for the rise of fascism in 1930s Europe; shedding a unique light upon how men get into - and out of - violent extremist groups; and serving as a cautionary tale for our time that underscores the dangers in allowing hate to be left unchecked.

"In a time of rising hate-fueled violence, The Cure for Hate is a call to confront the past and its lasting impact", said Hutchison. "Through one man's journey into the white power movement, this film implores viewers to engage with the urgent need for Holocaust remembrance and the fight against the resurgence of hate."

In addition to the television premiere of the documentary, Tony McAleer and Peter Hutchison will travel the United States through 2026 with THE CURE FOR HATE SOCIAL IMPACT PROGRAM, which helps young people understand the roots of hatred, and promotes community resiliency through educational screenings in partnership with schools and local anti-violence organizations.

The Cure for Hate will be available to watch locally courtesy of American Public Television, (check your local listings), on PBS World , and available to stream with Passport on the PBS App starting April 1.

