BIT Mining Limited: BIT Mining Announces February 2025 Production and Operations Updates

AKRON, Ohio, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or "the Company" or "BTCM"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today reported its monthly mining production and other operational updates for the month of February 2025.

Mining Production and Operations Updates:

In February, BIT Mining produced a total of 42.56 Bitcoin (BTC), with 36.854 BTC generated for hosted clients and 5.708 BTC self-mined.

The Company also produced 2,013,292.9 Dogecoin (DOGE) and 556.7 Litecoin (LTC).

Total exahash capacity for February was 2,588PH/s.

Average days per self-mined BTC was 4.5 days.

Cost per BTC mined was $60,960.

CEO's Message:

Xianfeng Yang, CEO of BIT Mining, commented, "February was a productive month for BTCM, and by leveraging our proprietary mining machines, we're able to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Beyond Bitcoin, we continue to achieve profitability in mining Litecoin and Dogecoin, boosting our operational efficiency and diversifying our revenue streams. We are committed to maximizing shareholder value by maintaining our position at the forefront of the evolving digital asset mining landscape while continuing to scale our core Bitcoin operations."

Infrastructure Update:

Following the successful completion of phase one of the Ethiopia data center acquisition in late 2024, the Company is on track for full completion in the coming weeks. Once completed, the new site is expected to further enhance the Company's operational results.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company with operations in cryptocurrency mining, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The Company is strategically creating long-term value across the industry with its cryptocurrency ecosystem. Anchored by its cost-efficient data centers that strengthen its profitability with steady cash flow, the Company also conducts self-mining operations that enhance its marketplace resilience by leveraging self-developed and purchased mining machines to seamlessly adapt to dynamic cryptocurrency pricing. The Company also owns 7-nanometer BTC chips and has strong capabilities in the development of LTC/ DOGE miners and ETC miners.

