A New Digital Home for HeatMate: US Website Debuts with Full Graphite Heating and Cooking Ecosystem

HeatMate proudly unveils its new US website - a dedicated destination to showcase its entire ecosystem of graphite-powered kitchen and home heating products. From high-performance toaster ovens to sleek electric space and patio heaters, the site combines HeatMate's signature technology and modern design in one easy-to-navigate platform tailored for American customers. Visitors can explore product features, access support, and stay up to date with the latest innovations in graphite heating technology. Heatmate products are also available through Walmart, Amazon, Target, and HSN.

SENGOKU ALADDIN factory in Kasai, Japan

A Legacy of Heating Innovation

The technology behind HeatMate is backed by decades of expertise. Sengoku Iron Works, founded as a small, family-owned company in Japan in 1953, originally supplied high-performance heating solutions for Sanyo Electric Co. By 1977, Sengoku officially became an electrical product manufacturer, expanding into home appliances and establishing itself as a leader in precision heating technology.

A Proven Success: 3 Million Units Sold in Asia

While new to the US, HeatMate's graphite toaster ovens have already taken Asia by storm, selling over 3 million units under the Aladdin brand in just two years. The rapid success of these appliances led to the opening of the SENGOKU ALADDIN FACTORY in Kasai, Japan, in 2023-a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to meeting global demand.

More Than a Toaster Oven: A Complete Graphite Heating Ecosystem

The HeatMate product lineup now extends beyond its best-selling Graphite Toaster Oven to include:

Energy-Efficient Space Heaters-Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, home gyms, offices, and garages, these heaters use graphite heating elements to provide instant, consistent warmth with lower energy consumption.

Versatile Patio Heaters - Designed for outdoor comfort year-round, HeatMate's wall-mounted and stand-alone patio heaters provide sleek, efficient warmth for patios, porches, and backyard entertaining areas.

Revolutionary Cooking Appliances - The HeatMate SET-G16A Graphite Toaster Oven uses advanced heating technology with no preheating, works 30% faster, and delivers perfect textures with superior energy efficiency.

A Next-Generation Shopping Experience

HeatMate has launched a uniquely interactive feature on its new US website to present its complete graphite-powered heating ecosystem.

Visitors can explore a virtual indoor/outdoor living space where they can:

Click on HeatMate products placed throughout the living space

Instantly view product details and features

Add items to their cart with a single click.

"This website isn't just about listing products-it provides users with an instant, interactive experience with our Graphite Heating Ecosystem," said Zackary Lipov, Vice President of Sengoku L.A., Ltd. "By allowing visitors to explore our heaters and cooking appliances in practical living settings, we make it easier than ever to visualize how HeatMate products can fit into their homes and everyday life."

Why Graphite Heating?

HeatMate's appliances use advanced graphite heating elements, offering significant advantages over conventional quartz or ceramic technologies.

Key benefits include:

Instant Heat: Toaster ovens reach 550°F in just seconds; heaters deliver warmth immediately

Even Performance: No hot spots, no long preheat times

Energy Efficiency: Uses up to 60% less energy than conventional models.

Where to Buy HeatMate

HeatMate products are available at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and HSN. To explore the entire product lineup and experience the new website, visit https://heatmate-usa.com/.

Media Contact

Lily Smith

marketing@sengokula.com

1 877-438-4328

SOURCE: HeatMate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire