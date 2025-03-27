Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz: The Global Celebration of International Jazz Day 2025 Culminates in Abu Dhabi, a UNESCO Creative City of Music

PARIS and WASHINGTON and ABU DHABI, UAE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 edition of International Jazz Day will be celebrated in more than 190 countries on April 30, with Abu Dhabi selected as the Global Host City. Organized by UNESCO and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, this celebration will feature concerts and educational and cultural initiatives.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this International day on a high note in the UNESCO Creative City of Music Abu Dhabi. This edition will highlight the city's rich tapestry of creativity and cultural heritage while showcasing jazz's ability to connect communities and promote dialogue and peace across continents," declared UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) will serve as a vibrant center of this worldwide celebration. A five-week, citywide series of jazz performances, education programs and community events will take place in the city, including the globally broadcast International Jazz Day 2025 All-Star Global Concert on April 30 at Etihad Arena, the region's largest indoor entertainment venue.

Led by iconic pianist Herbie Hancock and hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, this concert will bring together an extraordinary lineup of renowned jazz, blues, classical, and hip-hop artists from around the world. Among those set to perform: Arqam Al Abri (UAE), John Beasley (USA), Dee Dee Bridgewater (USA), A Bu (China), Terri Lyne Carrington (USA), Kurt Elling (USA), José James (USA), Rhani Krija (Morocco), John McLaughlin (UK), Hélène Mercier (France/Canada), Marcus Miller (USA), Linda May Han Oh (Australia), John Pizzarelli (USA), Dianne Reeves (USA), Arturo Sandoval (USA), Naseer Shamma (Iraq), Danilo Pérez (Panama), and Varijashree Venugopal (India). Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Jazz has always been about bringing people together, breaking barriers, and inspiring creativity across cultures. International Jazz Day reminds us that music has the power to transcend borders, foster dialogue, and spark joy and hope," said Herbie Hancock.

Tickets are available here. The concert will also stream live to millions via UNTV, UNESCO, jazzday.com, Facebook, YouTube and other media partners.

International Jazz Day will feature thousands of events worldwide. Artists, educators, and institutions will organize masterclasses, jam sessions, panel discussions, and educational workshops, reflecting the profound impact of jazz as a unifying force.

A full month of events in Abu Dhabi

Activities will be held at major cultural and educational institutions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and NYU Abu Dhabi, along with hospitals, senior centers, children's libraries, and schools. Special performances will highlight jazz's integration with traditional instruments such as the oud, qanoon, and ney.

International Jazz Day 2025 coincides with the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi. The annual gathering brings together leaders from the culture and creative industries and will include panels and conversations with Herbie Hancock and other renowned artists.

Major global support for International Jazz Day is provided by the Doris Duke Foundation and United Airlines, the International Jazz Day Global Airline Partner.

About International Jazz Day

Established by UNESCO in 2011 and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every April 30. The annual celebration highlights the power of jazz and its role in promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity and respect for human dignity. International Jazz Day has become a global movement reaching more than 2 billion people annually. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is the lead nonprofit organization charged with producing International Jazz Day.

Learn more and register events on www.jazzday.com or www.unesco.org/en/international-jazz-day.

