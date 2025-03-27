EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



27.03.2025

BP p.l.c. Transaction in Own Shares BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 27th March 2025 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 11 February 2025 (the "Programme") and as detailed below: London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,985,368 1,000,000 1,500,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 446.60 446.55 446.55 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 442.20 442.30 442.45 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 444.7003 444.3631 444.3141

The Company intends to transfer these shares into Treasury in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting. The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme. Further enquiries: bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000 Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591) Aggregate information: Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 444.7003 3,985,368 Cboe (UK)/BXE 444.3631 1,000,000 Cboe (UK)/CXE 444.3141 1,500,000

Individual transactions: To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5792C_1-2025-3-27.pdf The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days. The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to treasury have been deducted from the total voting rights. Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 27 March 2025

3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,127,252,806 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 359,060,188 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 16,491,395,494

