Orosur Mining Inc Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of C$6.0M

Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX-V:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,000,000, which includes the full exercise of the agent's option for gross proceeds of C$1,000.000. Under the Offering, the Company sold an aggregate of 35,294,117 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.17 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.25 at any time on or before March 27, 2027.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with the Offering. In consideration for their services, the Agent received a cash commission of C$313,860 and 1,846,235 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.17 per common share at any time on or before March 27, 2027. Additionally, as consideration for financial advisory services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agent an advisory fee of $8,070.00 and issued 47,470 advisory warrants (the "Advisory Warrants") to the Agent. Each Advisory Warrant is exercisable into one common share on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. The common shares issuable pursuant to the Broker Warrants and the Advisory Warrants are subject to a hold period in Canada ending on July 28, 2025.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), 29,411,764 Units (the "LIFE Units") were sold to purchasers in the provinces of British Columbia Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan (the "Canadian Selling Jurisdictions") pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares underlying the LIFE Units will be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada.

5,882,353 Units were sold to purchasers outside of Canada, including to purchasers resident in the United States pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Due to the high level of investor demand, the directors were unable to participate in the Offering as previously anticipated.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering principally to advance the Company's Anzá exploration project in Colombia as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act, of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements.

Application has been made for the 35,294,117 common shares, which rank parri passu with the existing common shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 31 March 2025.

Following the closing of the Offering and for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 312,439,904 Common Shares in issue. This figure includes an additional 2,055,932 new common shares of no par value each issued following an exercise of 2,055,932 warrants from its block listing announced January 8th 2025. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project ("Anzá Project"), comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and a small exploitation permit, totalling 176km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Post the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S, the area of the Anzá Project has increased substantially to approximately 380km2 due to the acquisition of a number of additional applications that were owned by Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

