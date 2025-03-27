Alligator Bioscience Publishes Annual Report for 2024

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) today announced that the Annual Report for 2024, as well as the company's Remuneration Report, has been published. Because of environmental and cost reasons, Alligator Bioscience has chosen not to print the annual report.

The Annual Report and the Remuneration Report are attached as PDFs and are available on the company's website.

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-27 19:00 CET.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.