Eliant, Inc.: Global Customer Experience Management Firm, Eliant, Announces Winners of the 30th Annual HomeBuyers' Choice Awards

Olson Homes and Tim Lewis Communities receive top honors with 'The Eliant,' and Curtis Woolsey of Stylecraft Texas named Customer Experience Leader of the Year

The winners of Eliant's acclaimed 30th Annual HomeBuyers' Choice Awards. Powered by Eliant's best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, award winners are selected based on the ratings, opinions, and experiences of more than 200,000 recent homebuyers from 250 major new home builders across the U.S.

Multiple trophies



The top honor at the HomeBuyers' Choice Awards, The Eliant, is presented to the highest-rated single-division home builders and the highest-rated multi-division home builders for the best overall purchase and ownership experience. This is based on customers' ratings of key measures in the Eliant Home multi-stage survey series, captured at move-in, mid-year, and year-end. Olson Homes received this prestigious award in the single-division segment, and Tim Lewis Communities in the multi-division segment.

Olson Homes earned The Eliant award in the single-division category, marking their sixth consecutive win and ninth overall since 2015. The company also secured four additional, including three first-place finishes in Purchase Experience, First Year Quality, and First Year Customer Service Experience. Additionally, for the fourth year in a row, Matt Smelser of Olson Homes was recognized as the top Customer Service Representative of the Year in the high-volume category.

Tim Lewis Communities received The Eliant award for multi-division home builders. The company was also honored with five other awards, including first and third place in First Year Customer Service Experience for their Nevada and Northern California divisions, respectively. They also earned second and third place in First Year Quality for their Northern California and Nevada divisions, respectively, along with fifth place for Best Customer Communication in Nevada.

Curtis Woolsey from Stylecraft Texas, was named Customer Experience Leader of the Year, recognizing his outstanding leadership in customer experience excellence across all qualifying builders.

About the Eliant HomeBuyers' Choice Awards

The Eliant HomeBuyers' Choice Awards selections are based on the experiences and feedback of more than 200,000 recent homebuyers from over 250 major homebuilders across the U.S. The media sponsor for the 2025 HomeBuyers' Choice Awards is Builder Media. For a complete list of winners and selection criteria, visit Eliant.com/choice-awards.

About Eliant

Since 1984, Eliant provides solutions for customer and employee delight by offering tools and guidance to homebuilders, developers, vendors, trade partners, lenders, and more, to deliver memorable experiences. Established as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management firm and partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers its clients reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Headquarters in Aliso Viejo, CA, Eliant is the parent of the annual HomeBuyers' Choice Awards, an arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

