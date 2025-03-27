Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Partners with Empact to Unlock $707.9B EU E-Commerce Market for Creators, Eliminating Surprise Fees and Expanding Global Reach

Partnering with Empact removes key barriers, allowing creators to focus on what they do best - creating - while their fans in the EU enjoy a seamless, hassle-free shopping experience.

Amaze (NYSE American:AMZE) has joined forces with Empact, a trusted Merchant of Record (MOR), to break down barriers for creators selling to fans across the European Union (EU). This partnership delivers a frictionless, more transparent shopping experience, empowering creators to scale their businesses while ensuring fans can seamlessly access the products they love-without the hassle of unexpected fees or delays.

The European e-commerce market is projected to reach $707.90 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 7.95% from 2025 to 2029, demonstrating a vast opportunity for creators to expand their reach (Statista). However, high shipping costs remain a major obstacle, with 68% of European online shoppers citing excessive shipping fees as the primary reason for cart abandonment (Sendcloud). Additionally, 25% of shoppers avoid purchasing internationally due to high shipping costs, and 55% abandon their carts when faced with unexpected fees (Codept).

This collaboration unlocks key benefits for our community:

Fair, transparent pricing - Say goodbye to surprise fees and inflated shipping costs. Fans can shop with confidence, knowing they're paying accurate, upfront rates.

Greater access to global creativity - Previously, many creators avoided selling in the EU due to high costs and logistical hurdles. Now, they can enter these markets with more confidence in the fan experience.

Faster, more reliable delivery - Optimized logistics and streamlined customs mean orders arrive sooner and smoother, enhancing the fan experience.

"At Amaze, we're committed to making creator-powered commerce truly global," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "Partnering with Empact removes key barriers, allowing creators to focus on what they do best-creating-while their fans in the EU enjoy a seamless, hassle-free shopping experience."

Beyond these direct benefits, this partnership strengthens digital commerce across the EU by improving VAT compliance and reducing fraud, fostering a healthier, more sustainable marketplace.

Just as creators strive to perfect their craft, we, too, are constantly evolving-innovating, refining, and expanding what's possible. Together with Empact, we're making global commerce more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for creators and fans alike.

