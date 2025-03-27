17 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Honored on Latest Barron's List

Originally published by Northwestern Mutual on March 11, 2025

Northwestern Mutual announced that 17 of its advisors were recognized on Barron's prestigious list of the nation's top 1,200 financial advisors.

"I am so proud of these advisors, and their extraordinary efforts on behalf of the clients they proudly serve," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief field officer. "Our trusted expert advisors and teams help Americans protect what they have already built while also creating future prosperity. Their approach to planning - integrating risk management and wealth management - can deliver superior financial outcomes over the long term1. The dedication they have with their clients and leadership in their communities underscore the example they set and the positive impact they create."

The Barron's ranking evaluates thousands of applications based on a variety of factors including assets under management, revenue generated, regulatory record, practice quality, philanthropic efforts and more.

Northwestern Mutual's field force of more than 8,000 full-time financial advisors continues to grow larger, more productive, and more reflective of the growing marketplace they serve. The company's trusted advisors also rank among the most credentialed, as Northwestern Mutual topped the industry with the most CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS®, according to a leading news source for financial advisors and wealth management professionals.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets2 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1Independent research analysis from EY Study (2021) established that a comprehensive, personalized planning approach (combining permanent life insurance, investments, and income annuities), can produce superior outcomes over the long-term, as compared to an investment-only approach.

2Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors [March 10, 2025]. Based upon data as of 9/30/2024. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

