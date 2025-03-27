TOKEN2049 Dubai: 30 Days to Go - On Track to Sell Out Amid Record-Breaking Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 30 April - 1 May 2025, bringing together 15,000 attendees from across the globe for an unparalleled festival experience

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This time next month, TOKEN2049 - the world's largest crypto event - will bring together 15,000 attendees from over 4,000 companies and more than 160 countries in Dubai. With demand for tickets at unprecedented levels, prices will increase ahead of schedule on Thursday 3 April. Following the resounding success of the 2024 edition, the event is once again on track to sell out weeks before the opening day on 30 April.

TOKEN2049 Dubai 2025 is scaling up significantly, transforming its unique indoor-outdoor venue at the luxurious Madinat Jumeirah Resort into an extraordinary, festival-like environment. Attendees will experience a spectacular new outdoor Amphitheater Stage, expansive exhibition and networking areas, and thrilling activities such as a zipline soaring from an 18-meter tower over the iconic Fort Island. Exclusive wellness experiences, including ice baths, IV drips, and fresh hand-carved coconuts, will further elevate the attendee experience.

While set to be the most immersive experience TOKEN2049 has ever delivered, the event will also feature an all-star lineup of speakers and side events. The back-to-back agenda will serve as the industry standard for exploring the frontiers of the digital asset ecosystem.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, said: "TOKEN2049 Dubai is already surpassing last year's extraordinary demand, set to reach capacity weeks before we open doors. This will truly be a landmark global gathering, redefining what attendees expect from industry events. We're redefining the conference experience, pushing boundaries to provide the world's best environment to connect, exchange ideas, network, and shape the future of the industry. We strongly encourage everyone planning to attend to secure tickets now, as a complete sell-out is imminent. We can't wait to welcome our global community to Dubai next month"

Haider Rafique, CMO of OKX, commented: "TOKEN2049 has injected fresh momentum into the crypto industry, inspiring a new wave of entrepreneurs, developers, creators, and curious investors. The exceptional programming helps steer our industry away from speculation and toward genuine innovation and meaningful collaboration. At OKX, we've set the standard for compliance, security, and transparency-core values reinforced by our partnership with TOKEN2049. Together, we're spotlighting the companies that do things right, setting a new narrative for the future of crypto. We look forward to seeing everyone in Dubai!"

The first 100 headline speakers have already been announced, with more than 200 global thought leaders, innovators, and influential voices set to take the stage. Early confirmed speakers include The Network State author Balaji Srinivasan, Binance CEO Richard Teng, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire among others. Additional major speaker announcements are scheduled in the coming weeks, building excitement and anticipation as the event approaches.

Over 200 industry-leading exhibitors have also been confirmed - they will showcase their innovations throughout the most immersive TOKEN2049 exhibition to date. Title Sponsors include OKX - a leading technology company building a decentralized future; Binance - the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and users; BloFin - a global, secure, and user-first platform for premium futures trading, Spacecoin - a decentralized internet satellite network using blockchain technology for global connectivity, MEXC - a global exchange known as "Your Easiest Way to Crypto," and KuCoin: Shaping the Future of Crypto.

Complementing the main event, TOKEN2049 Week will showcase an impressive roster of more than 500 side events throughout Dubai, including exclusive networking events, parties, hackathons, workshops, and investor meetups. The full side events calendar is available online .

Tickets are quickly running out. Reserve your ticket today at dubai.token2049.com/tickets .

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

