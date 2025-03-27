Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2024 Annual Report is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/.

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2024, Corporación América Airports served 79.0 million passengers, 2.7% (or 0.4% excluding Natal) below the 81.1 million passengers served in 2023, and 6.2% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

