Ethanol Is Case IH's Bet for the Future of Agricultural Machinery

Seeking to revolutionize and decarbonize the agricultural machinery market, CNH brand, Case IH, presents its ethanol-powered machinery project.

"Case IH has been investing for years in alternative propellants, and we have seen that ethanol is the best solution, especially for Brazil, and for several factors: it is a fuel produced by our customers and widely used in the country, and that does not require new investments in infrastructure and logistics by producers," explains Christian Gonzalez, Vice President of Case IH for Latin America.

The first phase of the project was presented during Agrishow 2024, when the brand announced and exhibited the prototype of the ethanol-powered engine for sugarcane harvesters.

The use of ethanol as a possibility to supply agricultural machinery brings several benefits. It is a renewable fuel that reduces carbon emissions, factors that contribute to the environmental and regulatory goals of the agricultural environment, such as the CBIOS (decarbonization credits) market.

Studies show that, when the complete life cycle of fuels is analyzed, ethanol provides a reduction of up to 90% in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to fossil fuels. In addition, it can reduce operating costs with transportation and logistics and have fewer price fluctuations in relation to petroleum products.

Case IH bets and believes that the future of agricultural machinery is ethanol, a sustainable fuel, easy to invest in by rural producers and that Brazil is one of the major producers. Therefore, the sugarcane harvester is the beginning of a project that will have a portfolio of machines powered by the fuel.

Case IH conducts field tests of the first ethanol-powered sugarcane harvester

