Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 mars/March 2025) - Vortex Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 8,281,056 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on March 31, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Vortex Energy Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 8 281 056 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 31 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 1 avril/April 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 1 avril/April 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 1 avril/April 2025 Symbol/Symbole: VRTX NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 92905D 20 3 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 92905D 20 3 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 92905D104/CA92905D1042

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)