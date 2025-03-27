Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from Collins Aerospace for U.S. Navy stacks

OSLO, Norway, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for PEM electrolyser stacks for about USD 6 million from Collins Aerospace to be used by the U.S. Navy to produce oxygen for critical life support onboard submarines.

"We are very proud of the long-standing partnership with Collins Aerospace and our exclusive supply agreement to produce equipment that is crucial for prolonged underwater submarine operations," says Nel's Chief Commercial Officer, Todd Cartwright.

"This new order underscores the strength of our manufacturing capabilities and quality standards, along with the trusted performance of our PEM electrolyser technology," he says.

The stacks will be delivered over several years, with initial deliveries in late 2025. This order is the most recent in a series of deliveries to the client, where Nel has a long track record of developing and delivering equipment for this application.

The purchase order is for an undisclosed number of stacks that will be produced at Nel's manufacturing facility in Wallingford, Connecticut.

