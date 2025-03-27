Amoretti®: Dubai Chocolate and Pistachio Craze Sweeps the Culinary World-Amoretti's Pistachio Cream Is the Must-Have Ingredient

Boasting over 56% freshly roasted pistachios, Pistachio Cream is elevating gourmet creations and meeting industry demand

The Dubai chocolate and pistachio dessert obsession isn't just a trend-it's a full-blown movement, sweeping through high-end patisseries, flooding social media feeds, and redefining luxury desserts worldwide. Now, Amoretti-the go-to brand for elite bakers and chocolatiers-is unleashing its Pistachio Cream, the secret weapon for chefs who want to ride the wave and craft next-level confections.

This isn't just another pistachio spread-it's a game-changer. While most pistachio creams barely scrape together 8% actual pistachio content (tragic, we know), Amoretti's version boasts over 56% freshly roasted pistachios, delivering an authentic, rich, and velvety-smooth experience. It's kissed with just the right amount of white chocolate for balance, making it a one-way ticket to dessert nirvana.

"We don't do half-measures at Amoretti," said Maral Barsoumian, Co-founder of Amoretti. "We created this Pistachio Cream to give bakers and chocolatiers the real deal-no fillers, no artificial nonsense, just pure, unadulterated pistachio bliss."

Bakeries, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers are already obsessed, incorporating Amoretti's Pistachio Cream into pistachio-stuffed croissants, ultra-luxe bonbons, chocolate mousse, gelato swirls, brownies, and layered cakes. If it's not in your kitchen yet, you're already behind.

What's trending in the dessert world, besides Dubai chocolate?

Filling buttery croissants, scones, and rugelach with rich pistachio goodness

Elevating bonbons and truffles to gourmet status

Churning out pistachio-kissed ice cream and gelato

Layering into decadent cakes, mousse, and cheesecakes

Swirling into brownies or crafting pistachio-stuffed challah bread

Developing single-serve desserts and pastries

Sourced from the best California pistachios, Amoretti's precision batching process guarantees consistency, freshness, and pure, nutty perfection in every jar. Whether you run a boutique patisserie or a high-volume production kitchen, Amoretti's SQF-certified facility ensures a reliable and scalable supply to meet growing demand.

The Dubai-inspired pistachio dessert wave isn't slowing down anytime soon, and with Amoretti's Pistachio Cream, your menu can stay ahead of the trend. Ready to level up your desserts? Visit Amoretti.com and bring this game-changing ingredient to your kitchen.

About Amoretti®:

Founded in 1989 in Oxnard, California, Amoretti is a family-owned business offering over 3,500 high-quality products, including nut pastes, marzipan, fruit artisan pastes, extracts, Craft Purée®, and premium flavoring syrups. Serving bakeries, ice creameries, chocolatiers, beverage manufacturers, restaurants, hotels, bars, and consumers worldwide, Amoretti is dedicated to excellence. For more information, please visit www.amoretti.com.

