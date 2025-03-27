Israel Corporation Ltd.: Israel Corp. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its fourth quarter and annual results for the period ending December 31, 2024.

Selected Financial Figures for the Fourth Quarter 2024: $m Q3/24 Q3/23 2024 2023 ILCO share in ICL profit1 30 28 175 282 Financing, G&A and other at ILCO headquarter level 2 1 - (8) Tax income (expense) of ILCO Headquarters (1) (1) 15 (1) Net profit to company's shareholders 31 28 190 273











Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level2

As of December 31, 2024, total financial liabilities were $733 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $882 million of which $83 million are pledged deposits.

Net cash1 as of December 31, 2024, totaled $126 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $23 million. As of September 30, 2024, the net cash was $84 million.

Additional updates

On January 21, 2025, following approval by the Company's Board of Directors, ILCO entered into investment agreements and share purchase agreements with existing shareholders of Prodalim Investments Ltd ("Prodalim") for a total investment of ~$116m. The transaction was completed on March 5, 2025, ILCO owns 27.5% of Prodalim4. Prodalim is a private company, incorporated in Israel, which is engaged in creating natural solutions for various industries. Its products include concentrates, flavors and fragrances, beverage bases and other natural functional ingredients. In addition, Prodalim is developing innovative activities focused on the emerging world of the de-alcoholization of alcoholic beverages5.

On March 27, 2025, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the sum of $15m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy announced in January 2023. The record date will be April 9, 2025 and the payment date will be April 21, 2025.

ILCO Total Assets, Net $m 31/12/2024 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 2,799 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value6) 40 Other (market value)6 13 Total Assets 2,851 ILCO's Net Cash 126 Total Assets, net 2,977

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, ILCO announced its updated strategy, ILCO plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. ILCO plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to ILCO updated Strategy Presentation

ILCO strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

ILCO current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA). ILCO is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

[1] Amortization of excess cost

[2 Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[3] Following the end of the quarter, the pledged deposit balance is $10m

[4] On a fully diluted basis

[5] For more details, please see ILCO 2024 financial statements and immediate reports dated March 5, 2025, and January 21, 2025

[6] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP)

