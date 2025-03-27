Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Announces Resignation of President and Director

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) announces that Mr. Yan Ducharme, P.Geo has stepped down as President and Director of Prospect Ridge effective immediately in order to pursue other business interests.

Len Brownlie, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will assume the position of President effective immediately.

Mike Iverson, Chairman of the Board states: "On behalf of the entire Company we would like to genuinely thank Yan for his service to the Company over the last three years. His organizational skills and attention to detail has benefited the Company and provided a very comprehensive database that will allow us to advance our exploration at the Holy Grail and Knauss Creek projects in the upcoming exploration season. We wish Yan the very best in his future endeavors."

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director

Email: mike.iverson@prospectridgeresources.com

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold and critical metals exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively have over 100 years of experience in mineral exploration and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle into this vastly under-explored region.

