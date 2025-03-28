Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin Gold" or the "Company") Darcy A. Higgs, Vice-President, Business Development of the Company of Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Acquiror") is disseminating this press release as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report regarding the acquisition of securities of the Company.

On March 27, 2025, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership or control over 360,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") through private purchase and sale transactions (the "Transactions"). The Acquiror paid cash consideration of $1.80 per Share for total consideration of $648,000.

Immediately before the completion of the Transactions, the Acquiror beneficially owned or controlled 1,756,667 Shares and 410,000 stock options ("Options"), representing 13.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 15.84% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the Acquiror's 410,000 Options). Immediately after the completion of the Transactions, the Acquiror beneficially owned or controlled a total of 2,116,667 Shares and 410,000 Options, representing 15.95% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 18.47% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the acquiror's 410,000 Options).

The securities described in this press release were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Company's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

A copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting Darcy A. Higgs, the Company's Vice President, Business Development, at 604-644-6580 or from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 9th Floor, 1021 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C3.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin Gold is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin Gold has two projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County and the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 90.4 km2 of unpatented lode mining claims and private property. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 27.2 km2 of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

