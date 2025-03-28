TOKYO, Mar 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - - The contract was signed through the U.S. subsidiary CMSI, which has managed O&M service since the APM system commenced operation in 2009- Renewal reflects CMSI's superior O&M track record ensuring APM's safe, stable, reliable operationCrystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, that is engaged in operation and maintenance (O&M) of automated people mover (APM(Note1)) systems for U.S. airports, has successfully renewed a contract with the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation for APM O&M services at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia. The contract covers a period of five years, from December 2024 through November 2029.The APM system at ATL, known as the ATL SkyTrain was originally delivered by MHI Group. It consists of a wholly elevated double tracked guideway linking the passenger terminal with the rental car center, with one intermediate station, covering a total distance of approximately 2.2km. The APM system supports passenger transfers at ATL, the world's busiest airport(Note2).CMSI has provided O&M services through 24/7 operation since the line went into operation in December 2009. CMSI currently performs APM O&M services at five of the U.S.'s major airports, and the contract renewal for ATL follows a corresponding renewal in December 2024 covering the APM system at Washington Dulles International Airport(Note3). MHI's solid technical expertise of APM and CMSI's ability to provide a safe and reliable operations with a high operating ratio successfully led to the renewal of contract on O&M services.CMSI Employee Engaged in O&MGoing forward, MHI Group will continue to deliver APM systems, including O&M and upgrades of APM systems, with excellent design, economic efficiency, and capability to reduce CO2 emissions to transportation systems around the world. MHI Group aims to provide solutions to regional issues including economic development and improved transportation convenience, while contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In addition, as a trusted partner, the Company will continue to provide exceptional solutions combining intelligence and technology.About Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI)Since its founding in January 2009, CMSI has performed O&M of all APM systems delivered by MHI Group to international airports in Miami, Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Orlando, and Tampa. CMSI has been making significant contributions to the safe and stable operation of the transportation systems serving these important hubs.(1) APM systems are used worldwide to connect air terminals or function as transportation systems that serve areas near airports.(2) Based on data issued by the Airports Council International (ACI) valid for 2023: https://aci.aero/2024/04/14/top-10-busiest-airports-in-the-world-shift-with-the-rise-of-international-air-travel-demand/(3) For further information see: www.mhi.com/news/241220.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.