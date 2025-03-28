The Culture and Tourism Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region: Global Unveiling of Inner Mongolia's 2025 Spring Tourism Event: Inviting the World to Enjoy a Culture and Nature Symphony of the Northern Frontier

HOHHOT, China, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Culture and Tourism Department of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region has announced a "Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia" series tourism product for 2025, which centered on the "culture of the northern frontier" will offer 219 cultural and tourist activities across six themes, inviting global travelers to immerse themselves in the vibrant spring of the grasslands. From the romantic sea of flowers along the Yellow River to the thrill of desert adventures, and from ancient intangible cultural heritage to modern artistic performances, this cultural and tourist feast from April through June weaves together nature, tradition, and innovation to unfold a beautiful tapestry of China's northern frontier to the world.

A Blossoming Canvas of Nature and Culture

As winter gives way to spring between late March and May, Inner Mongolia bursts into life along the "Great Bend" of the Yellow River, where pear and apricot blossoms paint the landscape in hues of pink and white. Visitors can wander the "Apricot Blossom and Flower Festival" trail in Tumed Right Banner of Baotou or hike through the ancient forests of the Greater Khingan Mountains to marvel at alpine azaleas blooming alongside remaining ice and snow. Meanwhile, featured activities jointly held by leagues and cities like Hohhot's Wusutu Apricot Flowers Festival and the ecological observation of Huazi fish (Leuciscus waleckii) migration in Chifeng transform "flower tourism" into immersive experiences, blending photography contests, open-air concerts, and nature education programs to celebrate the splendor of spring beyond visual enjoyment.

Deeper in the grasslands, a dialogue between heritage and modernity is unfolding quietly. The Ordos Horsehead Fiddle Symphony Orchestra will perform epic compositions against the vast horizon of the grasslands, while 30 nationwide tours of the "Spring Village Evening" bring intangible cultural heritage to life through folk songs and dances staged in scenic settings. From April 25 to 26, Rene Liu will headline two concerts in Hohhot, paired with travel packages offering tickets of scenic areas at a discount, themed hotel packages, and culinary guides, enticing music fans and tourists alike to explore the hidden gems of the region.

Contemporary Expression of Millennium-long Nomadic Culture

Spring in Inner Mongolia also heralds the renewal of nomadic culture. In Alxa's deserts, camel races and Mongolian wrestling competitions stir the spirit of adventure, while activities like sandboarding and stargazing camps allow visitors to connect with the magnificence of nature. On the Hulunbuir prairie, tourists can join shepherds in traditional tasks like wool shearing and milking, or participate in Xilingol's Mongolian Horse Super League, galloping across 200 kilometers of prairie and sand dunes.

Cultural inheritance also attracts great attention through immersive experiences. The live-action drama in Baotou, "Melodies in Baotou - Love for the Yellow River", reenacts ancient folk customs against the backdrop of the thawing Yellow River, while activities such as migratory bird observation on the Wuhai Lake merge ecological awareness with travel. Workshops led by intangible cultural inheritors invite visitors to craft horsehead fiddles and practice Mongolian embroidery, transforming museum artifacts into living traditions that resonate through touch and creativity.

