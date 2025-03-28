Startup p&e power&energy is offering multilevel inverter technology to manufacturers and integrators of battery energy storage systems (BESS). Interconnecting individual cells enables cost savings and the service life and efficiency of the systems, which can be individually configured for each application, can be increased. From ESS News Degradation of individual battery cells is a driver in BESS losing storage capacity over time. Small differences in quality, which initially seem minimal, gradually increase and since the cells are connected in series, and can only be charged and discharged together, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...