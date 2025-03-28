Tap Global Group Plc - Half-Year Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
28 March 2025
Tap Global Group Plc
Half-Year Report for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2024
Record H1 revenues and move into positive EBITDA
Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to present its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 ("H1 25"), a period in which the Company delivered record revenues and moved into positive EBITDA.
References herein to "Tap Group", the "Group" or the "Company" refer to Tap Global Group Plc.
References to "Tap" or "Tap Global" refer to Tap Global Limited and/or Tap Technologies Limited which are wholly owned operating subsidiaries of Tap Global Group Plc.
H1 25 Highlights
- Revenues up 39% to £1.8m (H1 24: £1.3m)
- First positive EBITDA of £324k (H1 24 loss: £709k)
- Practically break even after tax for the first time (H1 24 loss: £995k)
- Cash at 31-Dec 2024 up 57% to £890k since last financial year-end (30 June 2024: £565k)
- Raised a further £1.0m after period-end (Feb 2025) including investments from new institutions and two Directors
- Registered users at 31-Dec 2024 up 29% to 380k (31-Dec 2024: 294k)
- Streamlined operating structure resulting in faster execution and more efficient resource allocation
- Revitalised utility of XTP token with introduction of XTP Cashback on card spending
- High-demand token launches to capture more trading volumes and new users
- Continued product development including improved search functionality and expanded currency offerings
- Secured VASP registration in Bulgaria in anticipation of upcoming MiCA regulations
- Appointed Peter Wall, former CEO of Argo Blockchain Plc, as Non-Executive Chairman
Trading Update for Jan-Feb-Mar 2025
Revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year (Jan-Feb-Mar 2025) are estimated to be approximately £920k, exceeding the equivalent period last year by 21%, and placing Tap Group on course to deliver its first EBITDA positive full year. With the benefit of the resources from last month's capital raise, the Company's immediate objective is to accelerate growth through the activation of new users, while reducing the business' susceptibility to cryptocurrency trading volume volatility.
Peter Wall, Chairman of Tap Group, commented:
"The executive team has done an incredible job in de-risking the business, developing the product and associated infrastructure, proving customer need, and fine-tuning a marketing formula. What attracts me is that they have been able to do that with limited resources in some tough conditions historically while still beating a path to cash flow positivity. With the right resources I believe we can now get bigger, faster."
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer
via Vigo Consulting
Peterhouse Capital Limited
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
+44 (0)20 7220 9795
Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Peter Krens
Alan Howard
+44 (0)20 7186 9030
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob
+44 (0)20 7390 0230
tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com
About Tap Global Group Plc
Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 49 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.
Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.
Investor website:
www.investor.tap.global
Tap Group's operating subsidiaries
Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.
Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.
Learn more:
www.withtap.com
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/
X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc
Tap Global Group Plc
Chairman's Statement
For the six month period ended 31 December 2024 ("H1 25")
Introduction
I am pleased to report record half-year revenues and positive EBITDA in the first half of the current financial year from 1 July - 31 December 2024, reflecting product improvements, market sentiment and refined fee calibration. The business is benefiting from a combination of strong trading coupled with lower overheads following cost optimisation initiatives implemented in the last financial year which position the Group for sustainable, profitable growth. The hard work and diligence of our team is delivering tangible results, as the business has undoubtedly emerged from the challenges of the past two years in a strong position with an attractive fintech product offering with 380,000 registered users and counting. It is not a coincidence that recent progress led to Tap Group attracting new high-quality institutional investors onto its shareholder register last month for the first time.
Operations
Tap Group's registered users increased by 29% from 294k at the end of H1 24 to around 380k at the end of H1 25. Registered users is an important metric for two reasons: first, because it is an indicator of consumer demand for Tap Global's innovative products and services; and second, because it represents a significant activation opportunity with the additional resources the business now has available to it.
Throughout H1 25, Tap Group continued to systematically streamline its team structure, centralising decision-making and product deployment oversight under the CEO. This transformation has resulted in dramatically faster execution and more efficient resource allocation.
In July 2024, the Company revitalised the utility of the XTP token with the introduction of XTP Cashback on card spending, alongside six new dynamic subscription plans. Tap Group's commitment to XTP token holders remains unwavering, evidenced by the successful reintroduction of XTP locking for UK Premium accounts in December 2024, after a year of dedicated development and regulatory navigation. This milestone demonstrates the Company's continued focus on enhancing the utility and value proposition of XTP within the Tap Group ecosystem.
Tap Group has maintained its agility in the retail fintech space by strategically integrating high-demand token launches such as Hamster Kombat. This integration served as a successful test case for a potential new revenue strategy. By being among the first retail platforms to list highly anticipated token launches, Tap Group can capture significant trading volumes during peak interest periods while attracting new users who are seeking early access to these opportunities.
Product development continued with enhanced in-app features including improved cryptocurrency search functionality and a new 'Markets' section. The Company also expanded its currency offerings to include CAD, JPY, AUD, and CHF.
At the end of the last financial year, in June 2024, Tap Group completed its entry into the United States market, in partnership with Zero Hash LLC, and has since then been softly establishing itself with a limited product. In the medium term, with the requisite resources, having this infrastructure in place will give us access to a huge market of active cryptocurrency users. Tap Group is also evaluating opportunities to launch in other key cryptocurrency markets.
Securing VASP registration in Bulgaria in December 2024 represents a strategic milestone in Tap Group's European expansion, positioning the business for compliance with the upcoming MiCA regulations.
These developments, combined with the broader market momentum, including Bitcoin's strong performance, have not only driven strong revenue growth but also laid the groundwork for sustained expansion.
Board Changes
In November 2024, my predecessor, David Hunter, stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board to pursue a full-time CEO role elsewhere, and I joined as Non-Executive Chairman the same month. In addition to helping scale the business, my initial focus is on sharpening the Company's investment case with the goal of educating the investment community on the opportunity. To date, this has included an investor roadshow that resulted in high-quality institutions joining the share register and the online publication of insightful discussions with our Group CEO, Arsen Torosian.
Financial Performance
For the half-year period ended 31 December 2024, the Company achieved a record revenue of £1.80 million, representing an increase of 39% from the £1.29 million recorded in H1 24. This increase in revenues was primarily attributed to higher trading revenues on the Company's platform and the broadening of Tap Group's income streams, which enabled the Company to deliver a positive EBITDA for the period. The Company increased its gross profit by 48% from £887k in H1 24 to £1.31 million in H1 25. The rationalisation of the Company's operational base saw its operating expenses fall by some 24% from £1.92 million in H1 24 to £1.45 million in H1 25.
The Company's cash position at 31 December 2024 was £890k, up 57% from the end of the last financial year, and this was bolstered further by the below-referenced raise of £1.0 million in gross proceeds from the February 2025 placing. The loss before tax was marginal at just £8k, compared to a loss of £995k in the equivalent period last year, as the combined benefits of strategic cost initiatives and strong trading took effect.
Tap Group's H1 25 gross profit margin of 73% demonstrates significant improvement when compared to H1 24 (69%), and we believe that we are now much better placed to be able to scale the business profitably.
Post-Period End
In February 2025, Tap Group raised £1.0 million by way of a placing which was supported by new and high-profile institutional investors, alongside me and our CEO who both invested in the business personally. Having reached cash flow positivity, we saw an opportunity to utilise limited additional capital to scale faster through accelerated investment in marketing and customer acquisition, including my earlier-mentioned activation of a substantial database of registered users. We appreciated the support of investors who also identified the opportunity.
Outlook
The executive team has done an incredible job in de-risking the business, developing the product and associated infrastructure, proving customer need, and fine-tuning a marketing formula. What attracts me is that they have been able to do that with limited resources in some tough conditions historically while still beating a path to cash flow positivity. With the right resources I believe we can now get bigger, faster.
Forward, together.
Peter Wall
Non-Executive Chairman
Tap Group
28 March 2025
Tap Global Group Plc
Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
6 months
12 months
6 months
unaudited
audited
unaudited
£
£
£
Notes
Revenue
1,797,189
2,646,574
1,291,056
Cost of sales
(482,851)
(1,083,965)
(404,418)
Gross profit
1,314,338
1,562,609
886,638
Operating expenses
1
(1,446,580)
(4,070,783)
(1,915,706)
Impairment loss on goodwill
-
(15,862,070)
-
Exchange difference
(43,849)
(19,390)
(1,318)
Gain on disposal of investment
-
3,885
-
Fair value adjustments
-
-
6,650
Gain on sale of cryptoassets
8
167,477
211,824
28,261
Loss before income tax
(8,614)
(18,173,925)
(995,475)
Tax on loss
-
(15,629)
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(8,614)
(18,189,554)
(995,475)
Group operations are classed as continuing.
The exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 from presenting the Parent Company's income statement has been taken. The Company's loss for the period was £104,083 (2023: £383,737).
The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
Tap Global Group Plc
Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2024
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
unaudited
audited
unaudited
£
£
£
ASSETS
Note
Non-current assets
Tangible assets, including right-of-use assets
3
52,105
70,789
109,303
Investments
5
1,987
1,987
-
Intangible assets - cryptoassets
8
713,663
747,893
586,598
Intangible assets - software and website domains
1,351,142
1,309,844
1,331,570
Goodwill
5,988,877
5,988,877
21,850,947
Deferred tax asset
-
-
12,517
Total non-current assets
8,107,774
8,119,390
23,890,935
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
889,701
565,281
1,892,267
Trade and other receivables
6
199,338
378,585
234,033
Total current assets
1,089,039
943,866
2,126,300
Total assets
9,196,813
9,063,256
26,017,235
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
4
13,276
26,328
42,512
Director's loan
900,109
900,109
-
Total non-current liabilities
913,385
926,437
42,512
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
7
510,270
383,008
296,195
Accruals
258,340
226,339
287,115
Director's current account
-
-
669,451
Lease liability
4
30,144
34,184
34,595
Total current liabilities
798,754
643,531
1,287,356
Equity
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
2,223,466
2,223,466
2,223,466
Share premium
27,685,458
27,685,458
27,685,458
Option & warrant reserve
374,898
374,898
374,898
Profit and loss account
(22,799,148)
(22,790,534)
(5,596,455)
Equity shareholders' funds
7,484,674
7,493,288
24,687,367
Total liabilities and equity
9,196,813
9,063,256
26,017,235
The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
Tap Global Group Plc
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024
Called up share capital
Share premium
Option & warrant reserve
Profit and loss account
Total
£
£
£
£
£
As at 1 July 2023
2,223,466
27,685,458
374,898
(4,600,980)
25,682,842
Total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(18,189,554)
(18,189,554)
As at 30 June 2024
2,223,466
27,685,458
374,898
(22,790,534)
7,493,288
As at 1 July 2024
2,223,466
27,685,458
374,898
(22,790,534)
7,493,288
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(8,614)
(8,614)
As at 31 December 2024
2,223,466
27,685,458
374,898
(22,799,148)
7,484,674
The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
Tap Global Group Plc
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
unaudited
audited
unaudited
£
£
£
Cash flow from operating activities
Loss after taxation for the period
(8,614)
(18,189,554)
(995,475)
Adjustment for:
Depreciation
18,684
37,564
19,045
Amortisation
328,102
654,230
266,060
Finance costs
908
2,811
1,406
Fair value change of investment
-
-
(6,650)
Gain on disposal of investment
-
(3,885)
-
Gain on sale of cryptoassets
(167,477)
(211,824)
(28,261)
Impairment of goodwill
-
15,862,070
-
Loss on derecognition of deferred tax assets
-
12,517
-
Change in:
Trade and other receivables
179,247
(263,062)
(118,510)
Trade and other payables
159,263
395,413
138,719
Cash generated from operations
510,113
(1,703,720)
(723,666)
Tax paid
-
-
-
Net cash used in operating activities
510,113
(1,703,720)
(723,666)
Cash flow from investing activities
Proceeds from cryptoassets
642,363
3,506,694
1,320,383
Additions to cryptoassets
(440,655)
(2,821,312)
(657,271)
Purchase of intangible assets
(369,401)
(729,685)
(363,241)
Purchase of tangible assets
-
(4,481)
(1,313)
Disposals of tangible assets - investment
-
18,410
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(167,693)
(30,374)
298,558
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
(18,000)
(36,000)
(18,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,000)
(36,000)
(18,000)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
324,420
(1,770,094)
(443,108)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
565,281
2,335,375
2,335,375
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
889,701
565,281
1,892,267
The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024
Financial Information
The financial information set out in these interim consolidated financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's consolidated statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been filed with the Companies House. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) of the Companies Act 2006.
These interim results have not been audited, nor have they been reviewed by the Company's auditors under ISRE 2410 of the Auditing Practices Board.
These interim consolidated financial statements are for the six-month period ended 31 December 2024. They have been prepared following the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024.
Going concern
The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist and continued support of the directors is forthcoming for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2024.
- Operating expenses
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Salaries
391,806
1,062,702
498,698
Legal and professional fees
30,097
593,021
485,292
Marketing and communications
69,211
505,214
347,439
IT Costs
187,709
384,053
161,659
Depreciation and amortisation
330,901
660,018
265,598
Other operating expenses
436,856
865,775
157,020
Total
1,446,580
4,070,783
1,915,706
- Earnings per share
The calculation of earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, being 693,409,624 during the period. This results in a loss per share of £0.000012 (2023: £0.0014).
- Tangible assets - right-of-use assets
Right-of-use
Computer
Fixtures &
Total
asset
equipment
Fittings
Cost
£
£
£
£
Balance as at 30 June 2024
190,650
27,335
5,489
223,474
Additions
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 December 2024
190,650
27,335
5,489
223,474
Depreciation
Balance as at 30 June 2024
135,044
15,024
2,617
152,685
Charge for the period
15,888
2,386
410
18,684
Balance as at 31 December 2024
150,932
17,410
3,027
171,369
Net book value
At 31 December 2024
39,718
9,925
2,462
52,105
At 30 June 2024
55,606
12,311
2,872
70,789
- Lease liability
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Opening balance
60,512
77,107
93,701
Interest expense
908
1,405
1,406
Payments
(18,000)
(18,000)
(18,000)
At the end of the year
43,420
60,512
77,107
Current
30,144
34,184
34,595
Non-current
13,276
26,328
42,512
- Tangible assets - investments
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Opening balance
1,987
23,162
16,512
Disposals
-
(21,175)
-
Revaluations
-
-
6,650
Total
1,987
1,987
23,162
- Trade and other receivables
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Trade receivables
14,019
-
13,700
Prepayments
166,536
219,002
145,955
Other receivables
18,783
159,583
74,378
Total
199,338
378,585
234,033
- Trade and other payables
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Trade payables
466,122
338,270
283,664
Other payables
44,148
44,738
12,531
Total
510,270
383,008
296,195
- Intangible assets - crypotassets held for investment
Dec-24
Jun-24
Dec-23
£
£
£
Opening balance
747,894
1,221,451
1,221,451
Additions
440,655
2,821,312
657,271
Disposals
(642,363)
(3,506,694)
(1,320,385)
Gain on sale of cryptoassets
167,477
211,824
28,261
Total
713,663
747,893
586,598