Tap Global Group Plc - Half-Year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

28 March 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

Half-Year Report for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2024

Record H1 revenues and move into positive EBITDA

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to present its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 ("H1 25"), a period in which the Company delivered record revenues and moved into positive EBITDA.

References herein to "Tap Group", the "Group" or the "Company" refer to Tap Global Group Plc.

References to "Tap" or "Tap Global" refer to Tap Global Limited and/or Tap Technologies Limited which are wholly owned operating subsidiaries of Tap Global Group Plc.

H1 25 Highlights

Revenues up 39% to £1.8m (H1 24: £1.3m)

First positive EBITDA of £324k (H1 24 loss: £709k)

Practically break even after tax for the first time (H1 24 loss: £995k)

Cash at 31-Dec 2024 up 57% to £890k since last financial year-end (30 June 2024: £565k)

Raised a further £1.0m after period-end (Feb 2025) including investments from new institutions and two Directors

Registered users at 31-Dec 2024 up 29% to 380k (31-Dec 2024: 294k)

Streamlined operating structure resulting in faster execution and more efficient resource allocation

Revitalised utility of XTP token with introduction of XTP Cashback on card spending

High-demand token launches to capture more trading volumes and new users

Continued product development including improved search functionality and expanded currency offerings

Secured VASP registration in Bulgaria in anticipation of upcoming MiCA regulations

Appointed Peter Wall, former CEO of Argo Blockchain Plc, as Non-Executive Chairman

Trading Update for Jan-Feb-Mar 2025

Revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year (Jan-Feb-Mar 2025) are estimated to be approximately £920k, exceeding the equivalent period last year by 21%, and placing Tap Group on course to deliver its first EBITDA positive full year. With the benefit of the resources from last month's capital raise, the Company's immediate objective is to accelerate growth through the activation of new users, while reducing the business' susceptibility to cryptocurrency trading volume volatility.



Peter Wall, Chairman of Tap Group, commented:

"The executive team has done an incredible job in de-risking the business, developing the product and associated infrastructure, proving customer need, and fine-tuning a marketing formula. What attracts me is that they have been able to do that with limited resources in some tough conditions historically while still beating a path to cash flow positivity. With the right resources I believe we can now get bigger, faster."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 49 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap Global Group Plc

Chairman's Statement

For the six month period ended 31 December 2024 ("H1 25")

Introduction

I am pleased to report record half-year revenues and positive EBITDA in the first half of the current financial year from 1 July - 31 December 2024, reflecting product improvements, market sentiment and refined fee calibration. The business is benefiting from a combination of strong trading coupled with lower overheads following cost optimisation initiatives implemented in the last financial year which position the Group for sustainable, profitable growth. The hard work and diligence of our team is delivering tangible results, as the business has undoubtedly emerged from the challenges of the past two years in a strong position with an attractive fintech product offering with 380,000 registered users and counting. It is not a coincidence that recent progress led to Tap Group attracting new high-quality institutional investors onto its shareholder register last month for the first time.

Operations

Tap Group's registered users increased by 29% from 294k at the end of H1 24 to around 380k at the end of H1 25. Registered users is an important metric for two reasons: first, because it is an indicator of consumer demand for Tap Global's innovative products and services; and second, because it represents a significant activation opportunity with the additional resources the business now has available to it.

Throughout H1 25, Tap Group continued to systematically streamline its team structure, centralising decision-making and product deployment oversight under the CEO. This transformation has resulted in dramatically faster execution and more efficient resource allocation.

In July 2024, the Company revitalised the utility of the XTP token with the introduction of XTP Cashback on card spending, alongside six new dynamic subscription plans. Tap Group's commitment to XTP token holders remains unwavering, evidenced by the successful reintroduction of XTP locking for UK Premium accounts in December 2024, after a year of dedicated development and regulatory navigation. This milestone demonstrates the Company's continued focus on enhancing the utility and value proposition of XTP within the Tap Group ecosystem.

Tap Group has maintained its agility in the retail fintech space by strategically integrating high-demand token launches such as Hamster Kombat. This integration served as a successful test case for a potential new revenue strategy. By being among the first retail platforms to list highly anticipated token launches, Tap Group can capture significant trading volumes during peak interest periods while attracting new users who are seeking early access to these opportunities.

Product development continued with enhanced in-app features including improved cryptocurrency search functionality and a new 'Markets' section. The Company also expanded its currency offerings to include CAD, JPY, AUD, and CHF.

At the end of the last financial year, in June 2024, Tap Group completed its entry into the United States market, in partnership with Zero Hash LLC, and has since then been softly establishing itself with a limited product. In the medium term, with the requisite resources, having this infrastructure in place will give us access to a huge market of active cryptocurrency users. Tap Group is also evaluating opportunities to launch in other key cryptocurrency markets.

Securing VASP registration in Bulgaria in December 2024 represents a strategic milestone in Tap Group's European expansion, positioning the business for compliance with the upcoming MiCA regulations.

These developments, combined with the broader market momentum, including Bitcoin's strong performance, have not only driven strong revenue growth but also laid the groundwork for sustained expansion.

Board Changes

In November 2024, my predecessor, David Hunter, stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board to pursue a full-time CEO role elsewhere, and I joined as Non-Executive Chairman the same month. In addition to helping scale the business, my initial focus is on sharpening the Company's investment case with the goal of educating the investment community on the opportunity. To date, this has included an investor roadshow that resulted in high-quality institutions joining the share register and the online publication of insightful discussions with our Group CEO, Arsen Torosian.

Financial Performance

For the half-year period ended 31 December 2024, the Company achieved a record revenue of £1.80 million, representing an increase of 39% from the £1.29 million recorded in H1 24. This increase in revenues was primarily attributed to higher trading revenues on the Company's platform and the broadening of Tap Group's income streams, which enabled the Company to deliver a positive EBITDA for the period. The Company increased its gross profit by 48% from £887k in H1 24 to £1.31 million in H1 25. The rationalisation of the Company's operational base saw its operating expenses fall by some 24% from £1.92 million in H1 24 to £1.45 million in H1 25.

The Company's cash position at 31 December 2024 was £890k, up 57% from the end of the last financial year, and this was bolstered further by the below-referenced raise of £1.0 million in gross proceeds from the February 2025 placing. The loss before tax was marginal at just £8k, compared to a loss of £995k in the equivalent period last year, as the combined benefits of strategic cost initiatives and strong trading took effect.

Tap Group's H1 25 gross profit margin of 73% demonstrates significant improvement when compared to H1 24 (69%), and we believe that we are now much better placed to be able to scale the business profitably.

Post-Period End

In February 2025, Tap Group raised £1.0 million by way of a placing which was supported by new and high-profile institutional investors, alongside me and our CEO who both invested in the business personally. Having reached cash flow positivity, we saw an opportunity to utilise limited additional capital to scale faster through accelerated investment in marketing and customer acquisition, including my earlier-mentioned activation of a substantial database of registered users. We appreciated the support of investors who also identified the opportunity.

Outlook

The executive team has done an incredible job in de-risking the business, developing the product and associated infrastructure, proving customer need, and fine-tuning a marketing formula. What attracts me is that they have been able to do that with limited resources in some tough conditions historically while still beating a path to cash flow positivity. With the right resources I believe we can now get bigger, faster.

Forward, together.

Peter Wall

Non-Executive Chairman

Tap Group

28 March 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 6 months 12 months 6 months unaudited audited unaudited £ £ £ Notes Revenue 1,797,189 2,646,574 1,291,056 Cost of sales (482,851) (1,083,965) (404,418) Gross profit 1,314,338 1,562,609 886,638 Operating expenses 1 (1,446,580) (4,070,783) (1,915,706) Impairment loss on goodwill - (15,862,070) - Exchange difference (43,849) (19,390) (1,318) Gain on disposal of investment - 3,885 - Fair value adjustments - - 6,650 Gain on sale of cryptoassets 8 167,477 211,824 28,261 Loss before income tax (8,614) (18,173,925) (995,475) Tax on loss - (15,629) - Total comprehensive loss for the period (8,614) (18,189,554) (995,475)

Group operations are classed as continuing.

The exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 from presenting the Parent Company's income statement has been taken. The Company's loss for the period was £104,083 (2023: £383,737).

The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Tap Global Group Plc

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2024

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 unaudited audited unaudited £ £ £ ASSETS Note Non-current assets Tangible assets, including right-of-use assets 3 52,105 70,789 109,303 Investments 5 1,987 1,987 - Intangible assets - cryptoassets 8 713,663 747,893 586,598 Intangible assets - software and website domains 1,351,142 1,309,844 1,331,570 Goodwill 5,988,877 5,988,877 21,850,947 Deferred tax asset - - 12,517 Total non-current assets 8,107,774 8,119,390 23,890,935 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 889,701 565,281 1,892,267 Trade and other receivables 6 199,338 378,585 234,033 Total current assets 1,089,039 943,866 2,126,300 Total assets 9,196,813 9,063,256 26,017,235 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-current liabilities Lease liability 4 13,276 26,328 42,512 Director's loan 900,109 900,109 - Total non-current liabilities 913,385 926,437 42,512 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7 510,270 383,008 296,195 Accruals 258,340 226,339 287,115 Director's current account - - 669,451 Lease liability 4 30,144 34,184 34,595 Total current liabilities 798,754 643,531 1,287,356 Equity Capital and reserves Called up share capital 2,223,466 2,223,466 2,223,466 Share premium 27,685,458 27,685,458 27,685,458 Option & warrant reserve 374,898 374,898 374,898 Profit and loss account (22,799,148) (22,790,534) (5,596,455) Equity shareholders' funds 7,484,674 7,493,288 24,687,367 Total liabilities and equity 9,196,813 9,063,256 26,017,235

The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Tap Global Group Plc

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024

Called up share capital Share premium Option & warrant reserve Profit and loss account Total £ £ £ £ £ As at 1 July 2023 2,223,466 27,685,458 374,898 (4,600,980) 25,682,842 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - - (18,189,554) (18,189,554) As at 30 June 2024 2,223,466 27,685,458 374,898 (22,790,534) 7,493,288 As at 1 July 2024 2,223,466 27,685,458 374,898 (22,790,534) 7,493,288 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (8,614) (8,614) As at 31 December 2024 2,223,466 27,685,458 374,898 (22,799,148) 7,484,674

The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Tap Global Group Plc

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 unaudited audited unaudited £ £ £ Cash flow from operating activities Loss after taxation for the period (8,614) (18,189,554) (995,475) Adjustment for: Depreciation 18,684 37,564 19,045 Amortisation 328,102 654,230 266,060 Finance costs 908 2,811 1,406 Fair value change of investment - - (6,650) Gain on disposal of investment - (3,885) - Gain on sale of cryptoassets (167,477) (211,824) (28,261) Impairment of goodwill - 15,862,070 - Loss on derecognition of deferred tax assets - 12,517 - Change in: Trade and other receivables 179,247 (263,062) (118,510) Trade and other payables 159,263 395,413 138,719 Cash generated from operations 510,113 (1,703,720) (723,666) Tax paid - - - Net cash used in operating activities 510,113 (1,703,720) (723,666) Cash flow from investing activities Proceeds from cryptoassets 642,363 3,506,694 1,320,383 Additions to cryptoassets (440,655) (2,821,312) (657,271) Purchase of intangible assets (369,401) (729,685) (363,241) Purchase of tangible assets - (4,481) (1,313) Disposals of tangible assets - investment - 18,410 - Net cash used in investing activities (167,693) (30,374) 298,558 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of lease liabilities (18,000) (36,000) (18,000) Net cash used in financing activities (18,000) (36,000) (18,000) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 324,420 (1,770,094) (443,108) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 565,281 2,335,375 2,335,375 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 889,701 565,281 1,892,267

The notes form part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six-month period ended 31 December 2024

Financial Information

The financial information set out in these interim consolidated financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's consolidated statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been filed with the Companies House. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) of the Companies Act 2006.

These interim results have not been audited, nor have they been reviewed by the Company's auditors under ISRE 2410 of the Auditing Practices Board.

These interim consolidated financial statements are for the six-month period ended 31 December 2024. They have been prepared following the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Going concern

The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist and continued support of the directors is forthcoming for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Operating expenses

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 £ £ £ Salaries 391,806 1,062,702 498,698 Legal and professional fees 30,097 593,021 485,292 Marketing and communications 69,211 505,214 347,439 IT Costs 187,709 384,053 161,659 Depreciation and amortisation 330,901 660,018 265,598 Other operating expenses 436,856 865,775 157,020 Total 1,446,580 4,070,783 1,915,706

Earnings per share

The calculation of earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, being 693,409,624 during the period. This results in a loss per share of £0.000012 (2023: £0.0014).

Tangible assets - right-of-use assets

Right-of-use Computer Fixtures & Total asset equipment Fittings Cost £ £ £ £ Balance as at 30 June 2024 190,650 27,335 5,489 223,474 Additions - - - - Balance as at 31 December 2024 190,650 27,335 5,489 223,474 Depreciation Balance as at 30 June 2024 135,044 15,024 2,617 152,685 Charge for the period 15,888 2,386 410 18,684 Balance as at 31 December 2024 150,932 17,410 3,027 171,369 Net book value At 31 December 2024 39,718 9,925 2,462 52,105 At 30 June 2024 55,606 12,311 2,872 70,789

Lease liability

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 £ £ £ Opening balance 60,512 77,107 93,701 Interest expense 908 1,405 1,406 Payments (18,000) (18,000) (18,000) At the end of the year 43,420 60,512 77,107 Current 30,144 34,184 34,595 Non-current 13,276 26,328 42,512

Tangible assets - investments

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 £ £ £ Opening balance 1,987 23,162 16,512 Disposals - (21,175) - Revaluations - - 6,650 Total 1,987 1,987 23,162

Trade and other receivables

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 £ £ £ Trade receivables 14,019 - 13,700 Prepayments 166,536 219,002 145,955 Other receivables 18,783 159,583 74,378 Total 199,338 378,585 234,033

Trade and other payables

Dec-24 Jun-24 Dec-23 £ £ £ Trade payables 466,122 338,270 283,664 Other payables 44,148 44,738 12,531 Total 510,270 383,008 296,195

Intangible assets - crypotassets held for investment