TOKYO, Mar 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation and ADM are pleased to announce that both companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form a strategic alliance to explore potential areas of future collaboration across the agriculture value chain.In recent years, the importance of secure and resilient food and agriculture supply chains has come into sharper focus, driven both by short-term dislocations as well as structural demand shifts powered by global population growth, economic development, and increasing consumer preference for sustainably sourced products. It has thus become essential to adopt a comprehensive and cross-industrial approach, connecting multiple businesses in different segments to address these challenges.Building on their long relationship, MC and ADM now will explore potential new ways to bring their respective strengths together to meet these global challenges.MC offers a cross-industrial business platform spanning multiple industries including food and energy, with ADM offering the capabilities of one of the world's largest food and agriculture companies. The companies hope that these broad and deep capabilities will allow them to create value by identifying new opportunities to meet global needs ranging from a robust biofuel supply chain to a stronger, more resilient global food system.Together, MC and ADM are committed to creating value and driving solutions that will help shape the future of the global agriculture value chain.Source: Mitsubishi Corporation