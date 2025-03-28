The flagship battery storage project commenced operations on February 1, only days before cutting ties with the Russian power grid. From ESS News Estonian state-owned energy company Eesti Energia has inaugurated the nation's largest battery energy storage facility at the Auvere industrial complex in Ida-Viru County. The 26. 5 MW/53. 1 MWh system was developed to boost the stability of the regional electricity grid and mitigate high peak electricity prices for consumers. The project, which came with a price tag of €19. 6 million, was commissioned on February 1 only a few days before the desynchronization ...

