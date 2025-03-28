Syensqo SA: Syensqo releases 2024 annual integrated report

Syensqo releases 2024 annual integrated report

Brussels, Belgium - March 28, 2025 - 08:30 CET

Syensqo has published its 2024 annual integrated report today giving its stakeholders a comprehensive and integrated overview of the company's strategy, business activities and performance for its first year.

The report comprises the company's financial and extra-financial statements, compliant with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), One Planet roadmap progress on Climate, Nature, Growth, and Better Life.

The 2024 annual integrated report is posted in the Financials section of the Syensqo website . A European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) as required by EU Regulation 2019/815 is also available for download.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

