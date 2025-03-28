Researchers in China have have fabricated an aluminum contact-based TOPCon solar cell based that achieved a power conversion efficiency of 22. 92%. The device was built with an aluminum contact manufacturing process that reportedly does not compromise the surface passivation quality of underlying silicon oxide layers. A group of researchers led by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has developed a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar based on aluminum (Al) contacts placed on the rear side. "The proposed cell configuration is aimed at replacing expensive silver (Ag) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...