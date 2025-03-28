The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) can reach 90% renewable energy while keeping US electricity rates stable, according to a study by Brattle Group. From pv magazine USA High shares of renewable generation could enable the grid operator Southwest Power Pool to serve its customers with no increase in inflation-adjusted costs per megawatt-hour of electricity through 2050, a Brattle Group study has found. While the low costs of renewable generation are a key driver of that result, it is also due in part to projected high load growth through 2050 that will spread the costs of renewables investments across ...

