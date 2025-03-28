DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 447.8427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 136566 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 380429 EQS News ID: 2108072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

