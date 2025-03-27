Martina Minerals Corp.: Martina Completes Debt Conversion and Appointment of New Directors

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. ("Martina" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the settlement of $320,705 of indebtedness through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,163,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.035 per Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The indebtedness was owed to six (6) arm's length parties. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 27, 2025.

In addition, Martina is also pleased to announce that the following individuals have been appointed to the board of directors upon the resignation of the previous directors:

Dylan W.Z. Su - Mr. Su is a seasoned real estate developer with over a decade of experience. Since moving to Toronto in 2009, Mr. Su has established himself as a forward-thinking leader in real estate development. He has spearheaded numerous successful real estate projects, contributing to Toronto's urban growth and development while demonstrating expertise in property acquisition, project planning, and execution, ensuring each development meets high standards of quality and innovation. Throughout his years of experience, Mr. Su has been successful in building strong partnerships with stakeholders, architects, and contractors to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Edward Chan - Mr. Chan is an accomplished business leader with extensive expertise in guiding companies through technology commercialization, strategic growth, and market expansion. With a proven track record across multiple industries and regions, Mr. Chan brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial vision and operational excellence to the companies he leads. Mr. Chan is currently the CEO of Quark Technology Global Inc., a private company focused on developing new technologies. Mr. Chan has also been involved in a number of going public transactions in North America and Hong Kong, procured financing for large-scale technology projects and corporate reorganizations and strategic debt restructuring.

Allison Jiang - Ms. Jiang is a seasoned operations and property management professional known for her leadership, efficiency, and sharp organizational skills. With over a decade of hands-on experience across real estate, office administration, and building operations, she brings a practical yet strategic approach to managing complex environments and teams. Fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, Ms. Jiang thrives in multicultural, fast-paced settings where communication and coordination are key. In her current role overseeing property operations, she ensures smooth building performance, tenant satisfaction, and operational continuity - balancing both the technical and human aspects of property management with ease. Her leadership experience spans administrative management at H.T. Group, where she led contract negotiations, supplier communications, budgeting, and site oversight. She has also played a central role in streamlining back-office systems and supporting high-volume real estate transactions at HouseSmart Apex Realty Inc.

Martina would like to than the former directors, Ms. Jessica Chandler and Messieurs Herbert Brugh and Vern Bock, for their contributions to the Corporation. Martina would like to wish them success in their future endeavours.

For further information, please contact Dylan W.Z. Su, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation, at edwardchan.mtn@gmail.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.